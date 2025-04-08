Reckless drivers facing serious consequences

–President Ali highlights, as 259 speeding violations recorded in first 12 hours of SRIS rollout

WITHIN the first 12 hours of the Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) rollout, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported 259 speeding violations.

In a Facebook post, President Dr. Irfaan Ali stated that tickets will be issued accordingly.

He noted that some drivers were clocked at speeds as high as 152 kilometres per hour (km/h) and will face “serious consequences” as prescribed by law. The President urged all road users to work together to keep the nation’s roadways safe.

The SRIS employs advanced speed cameras and radar speed signs, all linked to a cloud-based infrastructure, to detect and issue tickets for speeding violations. Its state-of-the-art technology enables detection within a range of approximately 500 to 600 feet.

These cameras and radar signs are installed along the Heroes Highway. The system is also operational along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), particularly in the areas near MovieTowne Mall and Good Hope.

In a statement issued on Monday, the police urged motorists to “slow down” and ensure that all vehicle documents are up to date and in compliance with the law.

The SRIS, which officially went live on Monday midnight, uses Guyana National Bureau of Standard (GNBS)-approved and certified cameras to automatically detect traffic violations, including speeding, obscured license plates, and unsafe modifications such as excessively tinted windshields.

While tickets are only automatically issued for speeding, the system can also detect other infractions. In these cases, a summons may be issued for the offending vehicle to be presented to the police for inspection and possible charges.

The system forms part of the Government of Guyana’s broader push to modernise infrastructure, improve public safety, and enforce road regulations through the use of smart technology.

“This system is about saving lives and changing the culture of recklessness on our roads,” said Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh.

He added: “Too many lives are lost due to speeding and dangerous driving. We’re not waiting for tragedy to strike—SRIS allows us to take action before it does. We’re urging every road user to take this seriously.”

Vehicle owners are legally responsible for any violation captured by SRIS, even if they were not the driver at the time. It is critical that all registration information on file with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) is accurate and up to date.

The Police and the GRA are calling on all vehicle owners to review and update their contact and ownership records without delay to avoid complications or potential charges.

Updates can be made quickly and easily using the new GRA “Padna” app, which allows users to manage their vehicle details from their mobile devices.

Curious if you have received a speeding ticket? Check your status here: https://guyanapoliceforce.gy/ticket/services/speed-ticket-offences/