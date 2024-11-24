Essence de Beauté: A bold vision of passion and purpose

FOUNDED in 1992, Essence de Beauté is a robust response to skin issues driven by Marie R. Paul’s unwavering determination. Her struggles with ineffective products spurred her to create effective solutions that marry scientific advancements with natural ingredients.

Paul firmly believes that skincare is not one-size-fits-all, causing her to develop a diverse range of products tailored to various skin types, empowering individuals to embrace their natural beauty confidently.

Essence de Beauté quickly gained a reputation for quality, attracting a loyal following as customers experienced real results. Today, the brand stands as a leader in the skincare industry, continually innovating while remaining true to its core values of integrity and compassion.

Essence de Beauté is more than skincare; it’s a movement that transforms personal challenges into empowerment, inspiring all to find strength in their journeys. The exotic skincare for every season comes in seven products, such as: Papaya cleanser, Revitalising toner, Revitalising serum, Body oil with fruit extracts, Revitalising lotion, Marine mint masque and collagen, and Vitamin E face and body cream.

Essence de Beauté is an exotic skin care regimen that empowers women in their pursuit of having flawless skin, covering daily health, personal and hygiene care. All of the products are natural and formulated with pure, biodegradable ingredients without the presence of any harsh chemicals.

Essence de Beauté and its line of skincare products were launched in Guyana on November 24, 2023, at the Aura Sky Lounge, Pegasus Hotel, where the power of seven products was introduced to our local market via the sole distributor in Guyana, Saks Guyana Inc. on Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

Paul has since teamed up with La Beauté De Sandie, which is managed by a couple, Sandie and Shawn Jaikaran, based in New York, in the United States of America (USA).

Sandie Jaikaran told the Sunday Chronicle that Essence de Beauté has 215 items in the form of skincare and haircare products available worldwide; they participated at the recent GuyExpo and received an overwhelming response.

Meanwhile, Sandie’s husband and business partner, Shawn Jaikaran revealed that the men’s line of Essence de Beauté products, Beauté de L’homme, consists of both skincare and haircare products specially formulated for men.