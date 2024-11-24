16 Kwakwani small contractors awarded contracts to upgrade community roads

— Asphalt plant to be established in Kwakwani

SIXTEEN small contractors of Kwakwani, Region 10, Sub-District Two, signed contracts on Friday to upgrade community roads.

The initiative fulfils a commitment by the government and follows a recently concluded pre-qualification process in the region, which allowed residents to recommend contractors from their own community. Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who oversaw the signing, hailed the event as ‘historic.’

“The people of Kwakwani are taking control of the quality and delivery of a public good to their community,” he said. The Prime Minister emphasised that this development aligns with the PPP/C government’s commitment to improve the lives of all Guyanese, regardless of location, political affiliation, or ethnicity.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of such projects in fostering community development by creating employment opportunities, which ensure that economic benefits stay within the community. Additionally, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, announced the launch of bids for asphaltic concrete roads, commonly referred to as blacktop, in Kwakwani.

Large-scale contractors from the area, those who executed prior works in the sub-district, and contractors from Region 10 were invited to submit proposals for review. The contracts for these bids will be awarded immediately, following the completion of the evaluation process.

This will lead to larger road networks in Kwakwani being upgraded. As a result, Minister Edghill revealed that a total of $1.116 billion will be spent on infrastructural development in Kwakwani. To support the project, an asphalt plant will be established in the area, thereby ensuring efficient and continuous work.

Beyond road development, Kwakwani residents will benefit from several other initiatives. These include the delivery of 70 black water tanks to the community before Christmas by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC). Improved water connections and housing projects are also on the horizon to further enhance residents’ quality of life.

These developments underscore the government’s commitment to uplifting communities and ensuring the equitable delivery of public services across Guyana. (DPI)