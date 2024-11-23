Hughes’ 15 answers: Contradictory, prove AFC puts personal priorities over public good

–Jagdeo says

Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday criticised the Alliance for Change (AFC) leader Nigel Hughes for his atrocious, misinformed and contradicting response to Dr. Randy Persaud’s 15 questions in the Kaieteur News.

Persaud had put to Hughes 15 questions covering what transpired between December 2018 and July 2020; the no-confidence vote, the governance of APNU+AFC, and the March 2020 elections fiasco.

Addressing this at a Party press conference on Thursday, Jagdeo dissected Hughes’ response to each question, including the discontinuation of the 10k children’s grant, the 200-odd taxes and fees imposed on Guyanese, and the delay of the no-confidence motion among other issues.

“Imagine someone having two or three days with questions in writing, and still cannot come up with credible responses,” he expressed in shock.

According to Dr. Jagdeo, Hughes practically justified the coalition’s policies, statements, and actions, laying blame on fiscal policies, management, and constraints.

To cement his position, the general secretary highlighted an increase in public revenue by $92 billion under the coalition administration, owing to the increase in taxes.

However, the budgetary allocations for capital expenditures were diminished significantly, while the current costs were increased. There was an overdraft of over $100M, while spending skyrocketed during the period 2015 – 2020.

“What was the recurrent expenditure that was so important than our children’s cash grant? More important than the subsidies to the pensioners? More important than the Joint Services bonus?

At the same time, while taking away money from the children, the ministers’ salaries grew in the first six months by 50 per cent to 100 per cent. How come the fiscal constraint didn’t apply to them, but it applied only to the Joint Services bonus or the children’s money? Jagdeo questioned firmly.

He further pointed out that the coalition was wastefully spending on non-essential items like new buildings and vehicles, while neglecting social and infrastructural needs.

Jagdeo additionally criticised Hughes for his inability to provide clear, credible answers to their alleged role in the election controversy, and his personal conflict of interest.

He noted that Hughes’ justifications confirm the AFC’s lack of credibility and misplaced priorities.

The general secretary concluded by stating, “Every State and every government has constraints, but how you choose to prioritise your expenditure shows the true nature of the government. Are they pro-people or not? They chose themselves over our children.”

Meanwhile, he blasted the AFC for continuously downplaying their role in the alleged rigging of the 2020 general and regional elections. According to him, one has to be ill-advised to believe the AFC had no part in this fiasco.

“His party’s track record is clear for everyone to see; they were part of the plot to steal the elections,” he stressed. (DPI)