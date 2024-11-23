SOCU, RSS deepen partnership to fight money laundering in Guyana

IN a strategic effort to bolster the fight against financial crimes, the Regional Security System (RSS), in collaboration with key local agencies, conducted a three-day workshop on Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

The workshop, held recently at the Officers’ Training Centre, aimed to enhance the skills of Guyana’s law enforcement officers in tackling complex financial offences.

The workshop was spearheaded by RSS Legal Officer, Ms. Chanika Carrington, along with a team of experts including Dalia Jules, Javed Rebeiro, and Richmark Deane. Their combined expertise in digital forensics, terrorist financing, net worth analysis, cash seizure, and financial analysis provided participants with advanced tools and methodologies for identifying and addressing financial crimes.

Participants were trained in calculating net worth, a critical skill in uncovering illicit financial activities, and were introduced to processes that facilitate international collaboration in combating financial crimes. The training balanced practical exercises with theoretical insights, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of AML/CFT frameworks.

The workshop involved representatives from the Guyana Police Force’s Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), and the Director of Public Prosecutions Chamber (DPP). This initiative forms part of a broader strategy to align local agencies with international standards and to reinforce their capabilities in preventing and prosecuting financial crimes.

Ms. Carrington emphasised the importance of such workshops in fostering a robust legal and operational environment for addressing financial crimes. “As these sessions continue, they play a vital role in strengthening the framework for combating money laundering and terrorism financing,” she stated.

IMPORTANCE OF TRAINING

Speaking at the conclusion of the workshop, Assistant Commissioner and Head of SOCU, Fazil Karimbaksh, lauded the training as timely and impactful, particularly as his department handles several high-profile investigations.

“As Head of Guyana’s Special Organised Crime Unit, I am pleased to be associated with the Regional Security System (RSS) and very appreciative of the much-needed training. SOCU has a strong working relationship with RSS, often coordinating on major financial and money laundering investigations,” Karimbaksh remarked.

He further highlighted RSS’s ongoing support in providing expert assistance to Guyana in tackling serious financial offences, describing the partnership as integral to SOCU’s success in its investigations.

The workshop underscores Guyana’s commitment to strengthening its financial crime defences and maintaining the integrity of its financial systems. By equipping law enforcement officers with cutting-edge skills and fostering international co-operation, the country is better positioned to address money laundering and terrorism financing on a global scale.

This training marks a significant step in Guyana’s efforts to ensure compliance with international standards and to build a safer and more transparent financial environment.