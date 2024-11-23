Guyana’s first Honey Fest showcases industry’s growth, economic potential

– flourishes with $200M investment, producing 18,000 gallons of honey in 2024

THE Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) hosted its inaugural Honey Fest on Friday under the theme “Unlocking the Economic Potential of Honey”, marking a pivotal moment for the nation’s apiculture industry.

The event brought together apiculturists from across the country, who showcased a variety of honey and honey-infused products, highlighting the diversity, creativity, and potential of this emerging sector.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, addressing attendees, emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing the apiculture industry and positioning Guyana as a major honey producer in the region.

“Guyana’s vast and diverse landscape gives our apiculturists the unique advantage of producing a wide variety of honey,” Minister Mustapha stated. He also announced that the GLDA is working to eliminate the production and importation of fake honey, which undermines the integrity of the industry.

Minister Mustapha highlighted the remarkable growth in honey production, revealing that output had soared from just over 2,000 gallons in 2023 to an impressive 18,000 gallons by October 2024. “Imagine producing 18,000 gallons in just 10 months,” he said, attributing the success to a $200 million investment in the apiculture sector and support from Cuban specialists.

The Honey Fest was a platform not only for celebrating these achievements but also for showcasing the economic opportunities in honey production while promoting sustainability in agriculture.

The festival featured diverse honey products, from organic honey to honey-infused health tonics, highlighting the creativity within the sector. Representatives from the Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC) showcased their Vitone Tonic, which uses honey as a natural sweetener suitable for diabetics.

Exhibitor Eon Melville of Corner Stone, an organic honey producer from Region Two, Pomeroon, praised the government’s investment, calling the event an “amazing platform” to connect with the public and showcase their products.

The Honey Fest attracted a large number of schoolchildren, offering them insights into the apiculture industry. Students from Queen’s College shared their excitement about the event, describing it as both educational and inspiring.

“For schoolchildren like me, the Honey Fest was very informative,” said Jahzarra Ramdat. “Every booth had something unique, and I hope this becomes an annual event to track the sector’s growth.”

Her peer, Makala Glasgow, added, “This event provided an opportunity for students to gain firsthand experience of the industry’s potential and impact. It was buzzing with excitement and exceeded our expectations.”

The GLDA’s Honey Fest underscores the government’s dedication to diversifying Guyana’s agricultural sector. By strengthening the apiculture industry, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and leveraging the country’s natural resources, Guyana is poised to become a regional leader in honey production.

As Minister Mustapha noted, the event is more than a celebration—it is a commitment to realising the full potential of the apiculture industry. With plans to make the Honey Fest an annual tradition, the government and GLDA aim to sustain this momentum, benefiting communities and driving economic growth.

The inaugural Honey Fest not only highlighted the strides made in honey production but also reinforced Guyana’s vision of sustainable agricultural development, marking the beginning of a promising future for the nation’s apiculture industry.