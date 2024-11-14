Marks fireworks ensure Regal Masters retain Vice-president Over-40 title

A BOUNDARY studded 112 from opener Lennox Marks led Regal Masters to a 39-run victory over archrivals Ariel Masters in the final of the Masters Over-40 category on the final day of the second edition of the Vice-president T20 Softball Cup, played at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary on Sunday last

Organised by the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc, in collaboration with title sponsors Regal Stationery & Computer Centre, the tournament saw Regal teams retaining two titles – the Masters Over-40 and the Legends Over-50. They however, faltered in their defence of the Open All Stars crown which saw the powerful and unbeaten Guyana Ariel Knight Riders emerging as undisputed winners.

The game saw a staggering 461 runs being scored between the two sides with Regal Masters being bowled out off the last ball of their innings for 250 and Ariel Masters replying with 211 for nine when their 20 overs expired.

Adopting a no nonsense approach from the onset of the innings, after Regal Masters were asked to bat first, the strongly-built right-handed opener Marks blasted five fours and 13 sixes in a memorable 47-ball knock.

Marks shared in several useful partnerships, adding 36 for the first wicket with Patrick Rooplall (11), 29 for the with Fazal Rafiek (13) and 106 for the third with Paul Reid who struck two fours and a six in his 31 before he was run out attempting a second run.

Burly left-hander Keith Fraser weighed in with a quick-fire 44, smashing three fours and an equal number of sixes but once he departed, bowled by Sherwin Hubbard, the rest of the innings subsided when it seemed as though Regal Legends would have gotten close to 300. Richard Latif claimed four for 47 while Hubbard ended with three for 45.

After losing the early wicket of opener Asif Ali (nine), Latif, who came in at number three, threatened briefly with some audacious hitting, slamming six sixes in a 11-ball 39 before Fraser sent him packing, bowled with a fine delivery.

There was no letting up as Sheldon Adams joined the party, keeping Ariel Masters hopes alive with a 24-ball 63, which saw him spanking four fours and six sixes.

Hubbard added 70 for the sixth wicket with Harrynarine Dilchand who’s 35 included three fours and three sixes but once the two were dismissed, Ariel Masters hopes faded.

Fazal Rafiek and Balram Roopnarine bagged two for 30 and 46 respectively while there was one wicket each for Fraser, Reid, Danraj Singh, Lakeram Roopnarine and Randolph Ketwaroo.

Regal Legends took home the $500, 000 cash prize and the winners’ trophy while the runners-up received $200, 000 and a trophy.

Marks copped the man-of-the-match award while Chien Gittens of Ariel Masters copped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize, a motorcycle, compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre. Gittens totalled 140 runs and took six wickets up to the semi-final stages. Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall fame was responsible for sponsoring the majority of the trophies.

Both Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson witnessed the closing stages of two of the games – the Masters Over-50 and the Open All Stars categories and also officiated in the presentation ceremony. (Frederick Halley)