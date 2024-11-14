Drakes, Grovesnor power Ariel Guyana Knight Riders to Open title

By Frederick Halley

LICKING their wounds after suffering their first defeat at the hands of Speedboat in this year’s final of the Prime Minister’s T20 Softball Cup, Ariel Guyana Knight Riders stormed back with revenge to capture the All Stars Open crown when the second edition of the Vice-president tournament climaxed at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary last Sunday.

In a brutal display of power-hitting, the star-studded Ariel Guyana Knight Riders ensured there wasn’t hiccup this time around as they dismantled Regal All Stars by eight wickets, racing to the required 201 for one in a mere 12.3 overs after restricting their opponents to 200 for nine in their allotted 20.

The victory also marked their fourth in five finals since entering the local softball arena, winning consecutive titles from 2021-23 in the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup and this year’s Vice-president tournament.

Led by a riveting 91 from pint-sized opener Troy Drakes, who smashed an astonishing 14 sixes in an unbeaten 91 and 57 from Shauz Grovesnor, the eventual winners showed scant respect for all seven bowlers used by their opponents, treating the Sunday afternoon crowd to a grand spectacle.

The two openers shared a stand of 175 with Grovesnor hitting five fours and three sixes in his fine knock. There was no respite for the Regal attack with Guyana One-day player Quinton Sampson helping himself to three sixes in his unbeaten 19 when victory was achieved. Sewchand Budhu took the lone wicket to fall, conceding 44 runs in 3.3 overs.

Earlier, the experienced Greg Singh, batting at number four, hit a polished top score of 68 for Regal All Stars, decorated with two fours and eight sixes while useful contributions came from former Ariel Knight Riders player Brian Mangar who struck three fours and two sixes in 24 and Budhu 22 (two fours and a six).

Chandrashaker Arjune bowled impressively to claim four for 35 from his four overs while Jonhatan Fernandes took two for 37, also from four.

The winners carted off the $500, 000 cash prize and a trophy while the runners-up collected $200,000 and a trophy.

Drakes, who had earlier scored 340 runs up to the semi-final stages of the tournament, copped both the player of the final and Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the category awards, taking home a trophy for the latter and a motorcycle, compliments of Regal Stationery & Computer Centre for the MVP.

In an invited comment, co-owner of Guyana Ariel Knight Riders, Ariel Persaud disclosed that it was a delight to cop their first title in the Vice-president tournament.

According to Persaud, Ariel Guyana Knight Riders played like true champions. “This is our fifth year since the team was formed and we have grown from strength to strength.” He expressed heartful thanks to the others involved in the “set up”.

Persaud also showered praise on the organisers, the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc and title sponsors, Regal Stationery & Computer Centre for a well-organised tournament and was heartened by the presence of both Vice-president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson.

In her remarks, Secretary/Treasurer of the GSCL, Telesha Ousman Yamin, extended sincere thanks and appreciation to all those who played an instrumental role in making the second edition of the Vice-president’s T20 Cup a resounding success.

“Your contributions, hard work and dedication were vital to bringing this event to fruition. We would especially like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals for their outstanding support:- Hon Vice President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Hon Minister of Culture Youth & Sport, Charles Ramson, members of the Media, FL Sports, Creative Marketing Company, Prosigns , Trophy Stall, grounds staff of the various grounds and all the participating teams.”