GBF to send team to compete in FIBA 3×3 tournament

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC)– Guyana is set to compete in next month’s FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup for the third time in four years, with hopes of making a deep run in the tournament.

The tournament bounces off from December 13 to 15 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. and is the premier 3×3 basketball event in the Americas, drawing top teams from across North, Central, and South America.

Guyana made its debut in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup during its inaugural edition in 2021 and also took part in 2022, with both tournaments held in Miami.

Unfortunately, financial constraints prevented the team from competing in the 2023 edition.

In their last outing in 2022, Guyana went undefeated in the qualifying rounds, and narrowly missed out on advancing to the quarterfinals after close losses to Canada and Mexico, to finish 11th out of 17 countries.

President of the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF), Michael Singh said he was excited to once again be taking part in the premier competition.

“The GBF is thrilled to be back in the FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup. Our focus now is on selecting the best players to compete,” Singh said.

“In our last outing, we had a great mix with two locally based players and two from overseas, and they made us proud. This time, with the experience gained, we are confident of going further in the tournament.”