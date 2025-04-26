One Guyana Basketball Premier League on at CASH this weekend

The One Guyana Basketball Premier League continues this weekend day as 12 teams battle for a place in next month’s playoff rounds at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The weekend action opens with Plaisance Guardians competing against Guyana Defense Force.

Berbice Renegades, coming off their recent win, will take on Mambas before Victory Valley Royals play Stabroek Eagles.

On Sunday North Ruimveldt Ravens, who are the defending champion play Kwakwani Untouchables.

Retrieve raiders also will meet Block 22 Flames with Jets closing off the day against Berbice Renegades.

Ravens continue to lead the Harpy Eagles Conference with seven wins in eight games followed by Eagles with a perfect record of seven straight wins.

The UG Trojans led the Jaguar Conference with six wins ahead of Bounty Colts.

The league is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, and National Sports Commission.

The League is set to conclude in May and features 22 teams evenly split in the Jaguars and Harpy Eagles conference drawn from all across the country battling for bragging rights, top dollars and the coveted trophy.