India women to host West Indies and Ireland in December, January

WEST Indies and Ireland women are set for white-ball tours to India in December and January. The series, part of the 2022-2025 Future Tours Programme (FTP), will see India play West Indies in three T20Is in Navi Mumbai and three ODIs in Vadodara next month, followed by three ODIs against Ireland in Rajkot in January 2025. It will be Ireland women’s first-ever bilateral tour of India, and the teams’ first series against each other since 2006.

The T20Is against West Indies are scheduled on December 15, 17 and 19 followed by the ODIs on December 22, 24 and 27. The three Ireland ODIs are set to be played on January 10, 12 and 15. Both ODI series will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

With the next ODI World Cup set to be played in India next year, the hosts began their prep for the tournament with an ODI series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which they won 2-1, right after the T20 World Cup in October. They are also set to play three ODIs against Australia in Brisbane and Perth in December before the series against West Indies.

India last played in Vadodara in 2019 in an ODI series against South Africa. Rajkot, meanwhile, will host India women after a gap of 14 years with their last match at the venue coming in January 2011 against West Indies.

West Indies last played a white-ball series in India in 2016. They won the T20Is 3-0 and lost the ODIs 0-3.

Ireland have lost all of the 12 ODIs they’ve played against India so far. The sides last met in the T20 World Cup in 2023, which India won by five runs. (ESPN cricinfo)