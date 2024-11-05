Financial statements of PNCR-controlled City Hall, other municipalities still not in order

–unaudited for years, PAC hears

THE Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on Monday, heard that the municipalities controlled by the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) + Alliance For Change (AFC) are yet to submitted their audited financial statements for previous years.

This was disclosed as the committee delved into the 2019 Auditor General’s report for the Ministry of Communities under the APNU+AFC’s tenure.

During the examination, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill inquired about the status of the towns and their latest positions regarding auditing.

In response, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Miguel Choo-Kang told the committee that the information presented in the Auditor General’s report still stands.

However, he said, the ministry has made every effort to inform and advise the municipalities along with the local organs to have their financial statements audited, and have done so as recent as July, with a letter issued to that effect.

Edghill pointed out to the committee, “At paragraph 895 there’s a table that is there, the Mayor and Councillors of the city of Georgetown received $30 million in 2019… the last year they were audited was 2004, reports laid in the National Assembly, none. The Auditor General is saying 2005 and 2007, 2012 to 2015 awaiting resubmission of corrected financial statements; 2006, 2008-2011 and 2017-2019 financial statements not submitted.”

Against this backdrop, he asked why are these reports still outstanding, and further indicated that the last time the committee examined the issue, a former Permanent Secretary noted that a special programme would be put in place to remedy this.

Edghill brought up other issues mentioned in the report which highlighted that the last time there were audits of the New Amsterdam Town Council was 1996 and for Linden, in 1984.

He noted that it further indicated that for Linden, the 2008 to 2010 audit is in progress while the 2012, 2014 to 2017 financial statements were submitted, and the 1985 to 2007, 2011, 2013, 2018 to 2019 financial statements have not been submitted.

Edghill asked that with these circumstances, how could they ever account and what can be done to remedy this?

The minister said that these municipalities continue to receive subventions but do not have their financial statements in order.

The Permanent Secretary, however, provided the update for Linden and noted that those financial statements have been submitted.

However, when asked by the committee what process will be employed to ensure that this does not continue, he noted that the Local Government Ministry has commenced financial training and management training for these local democratic organs on preparing budgets and financial statements among other things.

For municipalities, Choo-Kang said they are working on moving towards hosting these training sessions to have the backlog cleared.