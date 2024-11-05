Ogle Airport to be expanded to meet growing demand

THE government plans to expand the facilities at the Eugene F Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport) to accommodate the massive development underway in Guyana’s aviation and tourism sectors.

The airport is already blossoming into a major travel hub, accommodating more than 200 landings per day.

This is according to the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, during the launch of Caribbean Airlines’ inaugural flight from Ogle Airport to Paramaribo, Suriname on Sunday.

Ogle Airport is now one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean.

According to Minister Edghill, every operator there has applied for and been granted permission to expand their fleet to meet the growing demand.

“We’re having more aircraft, more flights, with the possibility of exploring new areas. One of the things that we have to do is to create more space,” he explained.

The minister disclosed that the airport’s Board of Directors has already submitted their development plans for the expansion.

Outlining some of the potential changes, he said passengers will soon benefit from more seating accommodations and a wider range of duty-free options.

“We need possibly an executive lounge to facilitate executive travel out of Ogle, because more executive jets are now landing at Ogle, and eventually we have to see a bigger or longer runway [so] that we could have take-offs of bigger aircraft. So, [for] the overall plan of development, this provides yet another threader or another pillar,” Minister Edghill said.

He underscored the importance of regular maintenance and expansion to keep the country’s aviation sector modern and its airports capable of handling large aircraft and delivering top-notch service.

The government also plans to build a second terminal at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) as part of this vision. (DPI)