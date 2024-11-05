Stanleytown Bridge reopens following urgent repairs

plans underway for four-lane upgrade

IN a swift response to prevent traffic disruptions, the Ministry of Public Works announced that essential repairs to the Stanleytown Bridge were completed by 03:30hrs Monday, allowing vehicles to resume crossing.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill confirmed that while a new, permanent four-lane bridge is being planned, a temporary steel bridge has been installed to maintain traffic flow in the interim.

The temporary structure, a 60-foot steel bridge with reinforced abutments, was erected 22 inches above the existing concrete slab. To accommodate this height, the ministry constructed approach roads on either side, ensuring a continuous and smooth traffic flow for commuters. Minister Edghill emphasised that although this temporary bridge is in place, the government is actively finalising plans for a four-lane replacement bridge to better serve the community’s future needs.

“While the temporary bridge will be used until we can install a new bridge, I must say upon considering the future development of the community, we are currently looking at a four-lane bridge. The design team is finalising the numbers and the designs to go out for a four-lane bridge in that location,” Minister Edghill said.

The bridge repairs were critical to avoid what could have been a severe disruption. Minister Edghill inspected the site on Sunday night, commending the swift action of government officials and workers for averting a potential crisis. “If this bridge had totally collapsed and damaged the sluice, we would have faced not only a bridge issue, but [also] flooding, loss of crops, and homes being inundated,” Edghill explained, noting that the timely response prevented further damage to the surrounding areas.

The bridge is strategically significant as it facilitates access to key infrastructural projects, including the gas-to-shore project and a large housing development in Upper Wales. Minister Edghill also acknowledged the halt in truck movements during repairs, which briefly impacted operations.

To provide a lasting solution, President Ali has advised Minister Edghill to prioritise a durable structure capable of supporting future developments along the corridor. The ministry’s design team, collaborating with China Railway Construction and Politecnica, is working on the new four-lane bridge, which will improve traffic flow and address drainage challenges in co-operation with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

This prompt repair and planning for a permanent replacement underscores the government’s commitment to modernising infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of Guyana’s growing economy and population.