News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Stanleytown Bridge reopens following urgent repairs
Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspected works on the Stanleytown Bridge Sunday evening
Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspected works on the Stanleytown Bridge Sunday evening

plans underway for four-lane upgrade

IN a swift response to prevent traffic disruptions, the Ministry of Public Works announced that essential repairs to the Stanleytown Bridge were completed by 03:30hrs Monday, allowing vehicles to resume crossing.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill confirmed that while a new, permanent four-lane bridge is being planned, a temporary steel bridge has been installed to maintain traffic flow in the interim.
The temporary structure, a 60-foot steel bridge with reinforced abutments, was erected 22 inches above the existing concrete slab. To accommodate this height, the ministry constructed approach roads on either side, ensuring a continuous and smooth traffic flow for commuters. Minister Edghill emphasised that although this temporary bridge is in place, the government is actively finalising plans for a four-lane replacement bridge to better serve the community’s future needs.

“While the temporary bridge will be used until we can install a new bridge, I must say upon considering the future development of the community, we are currently looking at a four-lane bridge. The design team is finalising the numbers and the designs to go out for a four-lane bridge in that location,” Minister Edghill said.

The bridge repairs were critical to avoid what could have been a severe disruption. Minister Edghill inspected the site on Sunday night, commending the swift action of government officials and workers for averting a potential crisis. “If this bridge had totally collapsed and damaged the sluice, we would have faced not only a bridge issue, but [also] flooding, loss of crops, and homes being inundated,” Edghill explained, noting that the timely response prevented further damage to the surrounding areas.

The bridge is strategically significant as it facilitates access to key infrastructural projects, including the gas-to-shore project and a large housing development in Upper Wales. Minister Edghill also acknowledged the halt in truck movements during repairs, which briefly impacted operations.
To provide a lasting solution, President Ali has advised Minister Edghill to prioritise a durable structure capable of supporting future developments along the corridor. The ministry’s design team, collaborating with China Railway Construction and Politecnica, is working on the new four-lane bridge, which will improve traffic flow and address drainage challenges in co-operation with the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority.

This prompt repair and planning for a permanent replacement underscores the government’s commitment to modernising infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of Guyana’s growing economy and population.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Cindy Parkinson-Chowbay

More from this author

Picture of Cindy Parkinson-Chowbay
Cindy Parkinson-Chowbay
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.