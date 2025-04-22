Gov’t charging full-speed ahead to clear housing backlog —Jagdeo affirms

THE aggressive approach by the government to clear the housing backlog and put more Guyanese families on the path to homeownership is being pressed forward, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, said.

During a recent press conference, he underscored the government’s clear objective to make homeownership a reality for all Guyanese and stated that the funds have been set aside in the national budget to clear the backlog in nine regions.

Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica), however, has a massive backlog of nearly 50,000/60,000, he explained.

He said: “So, we said we will focus on clearing off these regions who have applied up to the end 2024 by this year’s end, and early next year. And in Region 4, we hope it will take some of the pressure off. If you get a plot over there, we can take you off from Region 4. We’re trying to get more people now with a new bridge to go to three. Because in four we’re running out of land.”

Jagdeo then pointed to the non-existent housing policy under the previous A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration.

While the opposition has continued to be persistent in their criticisms, Jagdeo pointed to their dismal track record.

“What else do they have to say except negative? Have they laid out any plan for housing that you’ve seen?” He questioned.

Earlier this month, President Dr. Irfaan Ali announced that the Ministry of Housing and Water will work to eliminate the existing backlog of housing applications in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) by the end of this year. The Head of State made the announcement during a community outreach held in New Amsterdam, where the President engaged directly with residents of Berbice.

He assured Berbicians that all individuals who submitted housing applications on or before December 31, 2024, will receive official letters. He emphasised the government’s commitment to accelerating the processing of applications to ensure that individuals are granted access to housing opportunities on time.

Prior to that, during an outreach in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), he also announced that the housing backlog in that region will be eliminated and applicants will receive their provisional allocations by the end of September.

He told the residents: “Before the end of September, every single person who applied up to the end of 2024 will receive a letter for provisional allocation in Region Three…We will clear the backlog in Region Three completely.”

He had highlighted that the lands the opposition gave away to their associates have been repossessed and will be handed to the ordinary Guyanese.

Over 40,800 house lots have been allocated since 2020, with the government set to surpass its ambitious target of 50,000 house lots in its first term.

It is not just a number—it is tens of thousands of families, especially from low- and middle-income groups, who now possess the security and dignity of homeownership. The strategic expansion of housing schemes and infrastructure by the government, and new mortgage arrangements, have made home ownership possible for many who were previously marginalised.