Toshao Aguilar highlights tremendous transformation in Region Nine

– praises Gov’t during visit by President Ali

TOSHAO of Maruranau Village, Daniel Aguilar, has praised the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government for what he described as the “tremendous transformation” taking place in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), thanks to sustained investment and inclusive leadership.

Speaking during a visit by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, over the weekend, Toshao Aguilar commended the administration’s efforts to uplift hinterland communities through infrastructure development, education reform, and access to key services.

The government officials were in the region for the annual Rupununi Ranchers’ Rodeo, a popular cultural and sporting event that draws participation from across the country. During his visit, Dr. Ali commissioned two schools–Katoka Secondary and Yupukari Secondary– built to eradicate ‘primary tops’ in the region.

Addressing President Ali and Minister Manickchand, Aguilar highlighted the significant improvements in his community, including the construction of a brand new secondary school, the upgrade of the local health facility from a simple health hut to a fully renovated centre, and the placement of a resident doctor in the village.

He also pointed to the establishment of student dormitories, describing these developments as clear evidence of the “tremendous transformation” taking place across Region Nine.

“We are grateful for having this secondary school. We have been lobbying for years for this secondary school, and by this government listening to us and getting the work done for us—to have this secondary school—we are very grateful,” Toshao Aguilar said. He noted that the achievement reflects former President Cheddi Jagan’s vision for universal education in Guyana.

He stated that his village—and the wider Region Nine—remains committed to supporting the government’s development agenda. He emphasised the region’s desire to play an active role in advancing the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, which aims to build a fair, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous nation in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He highlighted that the development of the people was just as important as infrastructure, noting a noticeable increase in trained teachers, nursing assistants, and access to educational and vocational training programmes.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the support provided through the Community Service Officers (CSOs), who assist the village council with administrative duties, and the pathway workers, who help maintain cleanliness throughout the communities.

The village leader expressed gratitude, stating, “We want to thank the government for all the hard work it has done in helping the Amerindian people see their dreams become a reality.”

President Ali, who has made regular visits to hinterland regions since taking office, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to equitable development and inclusive governance.

“It is nice to hear from you directly, Toshao, how the policies are impacting positively. We [the government] work together with the communities, and we come here and develop the policies and programmes with the communities,” Dr. Ali told Toshao Aguilar.

“It gives us greater energy to know that what we are doing together is working and making tremendous differences in the lives of people. Thank you for recognising this,” the Guyanese leader said to Aguilar.

The PPP/C government is committed to building “One Guyana” where all citizens, regardless of location, have equal opportunities to thrive.

The government has made significant investments in Region Nine, focusing on infrastructure, education, and healthcare to improve the quality of life for residents and promote sustainable development.

Maruranau, founded in the late 19th century, is an indigenous village inhabited by Wapishana Amerindians in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region.

The village is approximately 109.118 square miles and has a population of 830 individuals.