GCCI emphasises stability, democratic processes in talks with EU Ambassador on 2025 Elections

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has met with European Union Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. René Van Nes, to discuss preparations for Guyana’s upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

The meeting, held on Monday, focused on the importance of preserving law, stability, and democracy during the electoral process, as well as potential areas of collaboration, such as voter education and election observation.

Representing GCCI at the meeting were Senior Vice President Kathy Smith, Secretary and Councillor Melisa McRae-George, and Councillor and Executive Member Richard Rambarran. Press and Information Officer of the EU Delegation to Guyana, Javin Singh, also participated in the discussions.

During the meeting, the GCCI highlighted the Chamber’s longstanding commitment to electoral oversight, having fielded observer missions in Guyana since 1992. Mr. Rambarran underscored the need for timely and transparent election results, emphasizing that a repeat of the protracted results period seen in the 2020 elections could damage investor confidence—a crucial consideration as Guyana undergoes rapid economic development. He also noted the critical role of the media, civil society, and the diplomatic community in supporting a fair and peaceful election process.

Ambassador Van Nes outlined the EU’s plans to support the 2025 elections, which include deploying an observer mission comprising approximately 70 observers, including local support staff. The EU observers are expected to arrive about two months prior to election day to monitor the pre-election

period closely. The EU also plans to launch voter awareness initiatives, provide media training for both state and private news outlets, and offer support to civil society organizations preparing for the elections.

“Elections work best in democratic societies with strong institutions,” Ambassador Van Nes stated, reaffirming the EU’s commitment to promoting democratic processes in Guyana. Through its initiatives, the EU aims to contribute to a credible, transparent, and efficient election in 2025, enhancing stability and confidence within the country.

This collaborative approach between GCCI and the EU highlights the significance of strong institutional support and international partnerships as Guyana approaches a pivotal election year.