Easter Monday: A tapestry of kites, culture, and community

From the early morning hours, the stretch from Non Pareil along the East Coast corridor to the bustling streets of Georgetown came alive in classic Guyanese style—vibrant, chaotic, and full of joy—as families, vendors, and kite enthusiasts poured out in droves for the beloved Easter Monday kite-flying celebration.

The coastline, from Ogle to Kitty Roundabout, transformed into a festival of colours and community. Tents, stalls, bars, and recreational gear peppered the seawall and Vlissengen Road as families carved out their little corner of celebration. By mid-morning, weeder men were already at work prepping the parapets, while vendors rushed to ice beverages and finish setting up food stalls. The scene was a hustle of last-minute arrangements, filled with anticipation and the smell of curry and fried snacks wafting through the breeze.

A DAY OF TRADITION ALONG THE EAST COAST

At the UG Road junction, a visible police presence ensured order as the crowd swelled. Ice vans rumbled down the road making deliveries, while smoke from grills curled into the sky, mixing with the scent of freshly made chowmein and barbecued meats.

In the village of Buxton, tradition was alive and well under the iconic “Buxton Kite Tent,” where young men handcrafted kites in all sizes and colours. Their meticulous work was on full display, offering last-minute buyers everything from simple paper models to elaborate, large-framed kites destined to dominate the skies.

Nearby, Mon Repos Market buzzed with energy. Shoppers darted between roadside stalls buying fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, and treats to round out their Easter menus.

CITY PULSE: COLOURS AND CULTURE COLLIDE

Downtown Georgetown had its own flair. Kite vendors lined Regent and Camp Streets, crafting kites on the spot in the classic Guyanese way. The hum of commerce was broken only by the occasional rustle of cellophane or the quick buzz of a “singing engine” being tuned.

Small food stalls run by members of the Spanish-speaking community served up delicious snacks, while ATMs at Republic Bank saw a steady stream of withdrawals—because no proper Guyanese holiday happens without a little last-minute spending.

By lunchtime, families began spilling into parks and open spaces with baskets in hand and children tugging impatiently at their kites. Despite some midday rain, spirits were undampened. Those who came prepared with tents and tarpaulins quickly sheltered, while others danced through the drizzle, laughing.

THE NATIONAL PARK EXPERIENCE

At Georgetown’s National Park, the celebration reached its peak. Tents lined the walkways, families laid out blankets, and kites soared—some gracefully, others not so much—as kids raced across open fields. Whether made from plastic or traditional kite paper, each one added to the kaleidoscope in the sky.

Among the many was Nandesh Jaggernauth, who brought his extended family—including first-time visitors from Essequibo and the East Bank—to experience the city’s kite-flying magic. “It’s for the children,” he smiled from a blanket surrounded by laughter and kites. “They wanted the experience—and we’re glad we came.”

Others, like Sasha and her children, came from the West Side. With Joe Vieira Park no longer accessible due to construction of the new River Bridge, they shifted to the National Park and found new joy in its open spaces.

Church groups added a spiritual touch to the day. Dressed in flowing gowns, they sang hymns and performed interpretive dances, offering a quieter, reflective element to the otherwise high-energy atmosphere.

And then there was young Matthew Moore, who stood determined in the field, fighting the wind to keep his kite in flight. “I’m trying, but it keeps falling!” he exclaimed, cheeks flushed from excitement. With family cheering him on, it was clear that even short-lived airtime couldn’t dim the day’s magic.

A CELEBRATION FOR ALL

Despite the occasional raincloud, the essence of Easter Monday in Guyana—family, food, fun, and flight—shone brightly. Whether on a seawall or in a park, at a village dam or city street, the celebration unfolded like a patchwork quilt, each part woven with tradition, joy, and community spirit.

Some were out to earn a living, others to make memories. But for everyone—especially the children—the highlight was clear: the sound of a kite catching wind, tugging against its string, as it danced in the skies above a nation in celebration.