Guyana’s education sector will be diversified – President Ali

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has recently emphasised the importance of diversifying Guyana’s education, just as the country’s economy is being diversified.

The head of state made these remarks at the recent commissioning of the St. George’s School of Sciences, Guyana’s first secondary institution dedicated to the sciences.

During his address, he highlighted the role of specialised education in meeting national priorities, and preparing students for leadership in crucial fields.

“This School of Science demonstrates how education could be structured to meet national priorities, inspire excellence, and prepare students for leadership in fields essential to Guyana’s transformation,” President Ali stated.

It was against this backdrop that he underscored the need for specialised secondary education, and described it as a long-overdue idea in Guyana.

“Specialised education is an idea whose time is long overdue in Guyana,” he said.

President Ali added that while traditional schools with their academic rigour and cultural legacy will always remain pillars of the country’s education system, this must be complemented.

“Now we need to complement them with schools that specialise in the arts and creative industries, agriculture, science, engineering, robotics, Maritime Studies, and aviation technologies,” he affirmed.

Further to this, he indicated that very soon the Guyana Digital School, which will be for all of the Caribbean, will be another game changer in Guyana’s education system, stating, “In short, we must diversify education the same way we are diversifying our economy.”

The Guyana Digital School’s aim is to integrate digital technologies into classrooms across Guyana and the wider Caribbean region.

It seeks to bridge the digital divide by ensuring that students from various socio-economic backgrounds have access to modern educational tools.

Dr. Ali had first announced the establishment of the digital school in 2024, where he had outlined a series of strategic investments being made to facilitate a ‘technology-driven’ education system in Guyana.

Since assuming office in 2020, the government has rolled out several initiatives to improve the delivery of education across the country; these include the establishment of ‘smart’ classrooms across a number of primary and secondary institutions.

‘Smart’ classrooms are equipped with an interactive, computerised, touch-screen whiteboard, and cameras which can be used to video the lesson by the teachers, and a monitor connected to the cameras.