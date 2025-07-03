Gov’t delivers on promise with new $178M Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court

– officials hail court as boost to local development

JUSTICE delivery in Region Two has entered a new era with the official commissioning of the newly constructed Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court, a state-of-the-art facility valued at $178.2 million, unveiled on Wednesday by the Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Judiciary of Guyana.

The new courthouse features a modern courtroom, magistrate’s chambers, living quarters for both a magistrate and a clerk, washroom facilities, and designated parking—marking a significant step forward in decentralising legal services and improving judicial infrastructure across the Essequibo region.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, joined by Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice Roxane George, Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva, and Mayor of Anna Regina, His Worship Devin Mohan.

In his feature address, Minister Nandlall underscored the government’s ongoing efforts to bring justice closer to the people.

“Justice resources are equitably distributed irrespective of geographic locations,” he asserted.

“The commissioning of courtrooms is a testimony of the transformation that is happening in Guyana,” he added, linking the court’s commissioning to wider national progress in education, infrastructure, and public services.

Nandlall noted that all new courts are designed with modern technology, allowing for digital filing, remote hearings, and efficient case management. He highlighted that over 30 containerised courts were established post-COVID to ensure cases were still heard while minimising movement from prisons.

JUDICIARY AND LOCAL LEADERS APPLAUD DEVELOPMENT

Justice Roxane George described the facility as a “spanking new building” that significantly improves public access to justice. She noted that prior court proceedings in Anna Regina were held in cramped, deteriorating conditions at the police station.

Chancellor Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards recalled that a promise was made two years ago to construct the new facility.

“Essequibo deserves equally what the rest of the country enjoys,” she said, thanking the Guyana Police Force for previously accommodating the justice system in their space.

“The building exists to enforce the rule of law,” she affirmed.

Regional Chairperson, Vilma De Silva, hailed the project as part of the ongoing transformation in Region Two—from Charity to Supenaam and into the Pomeroon. She pointed out that more than 15 new schools have been constructed in the region, and this court is another example of decentralised service delivery.

Mayor Devin Mohan described the commissioning as “a boost for the town of Anna Regina,” and a “testimony of the government’s commitment to decentralising services.”

Her Worship Ms. Tamieka Clarke, who presides over the Essequibo Magistracy, noted the symbolic importance of the court.

“This court stands as a beacon of trust,” she said. “It’s a celebration of an improved justice system.”

The ceremony also featured poetry recitations from local students and a musical rendition by saxophonist Roy Stewart, reflecting the community’s pride in the milestone.

The project was executed by Satar Mohamed and Son Construction and Hardware Supplies, with consultancy provided by Kalyan Tiwari of Kalitech Inc. Engineering. The sod for the court was turned in October 2023, fulfilling a longstanding promise to the people of Region Two.

Upon completion, the court becomes one of many new judicial facilities commissioned under the current administration, joining a list of recent court openings and legal appointments including 10 High Court Judges, 3 Commissioners of Title, and 9 Magistrates since 2020.

The new Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court now stands as a symbol of justice, modernity, and inclusivity—delivering on the government’s pledge to ensure every region has equal access to legal services and a functioning judicial system.