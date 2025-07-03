US$2M airstrip to boost rice production, unlock new opportunities in Mahaica

SERVING hundreds of rice farmers, a new airstrip at Handsome Tree Mahaica (Region 4) was commissioned on Wednesday.

The investment, which saw an input of just about $US 2 million, will boost local rice production in the area and see farmers cutting costs.

Speaking at the ceremonial opening of the airstrip, Public Works Minister Juan Edghill stated that the new facility will provide improved efficiency, potentially leading to further economic expansion.

“Every time a road, a bridge, this airstrip and other airstrips are built, the one thing we should think about is how does this benefit the people because everything we do as a government, we are focused on ensuring that we are improving lives and livelihoods,” the minister said.

Minister Edghill recalled that the application process for the airstrip was delayed but later was renewed and successfully tabled through the cabinet when the People’s Progressive Party/Civic returned to office.

The necessary permits were issued to Air Services Limited (ASL)—AGAIR for construction.

Meanwhile, the minister noted that the new airstrip will not only serve farmers but also open up vast opportunities for the local tourism industry to flourish.

“This airstrip was established for the intent of serving farmers, and ultimately, tourism may eventually get in here. Sometime soon, people may want to land and then go fishing down in the river or bird watching, and many things can happen.”

Already, ASL has engaged with a local tour operator to collaborate.

According to Captain Tarick Ramnarace, the chief executive officer (CEO) of ASL the new airstrip presents an exciting opportunity to expand fly-in tours to the region, allowing both locals and international visitors to experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of Mahaica’s backlands and river.

He also revealed plans to have an aircraft permanently stationed at the facility, which would serve dual purposes–supporting tourism and providing rapid response in the event of medical emergencies.

Air Services Limited (ASL) provides agricultural support services in Guyana, specifically aerial application of seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

ASL uses a specialised thrush aircraft for these operations.

Meanwhile, Amernuth Kiraitpal, community leader and long-standing rice farmer in the Handsome Tree area, welcomed the airstrip as a timely and transformative development for the agricultural sector.

He emphasised the direct benefits for rice cultivation, which remains the dominant economic activity in the region. “This is real plus for farmers in the area, especially rice farmers. It’s an area that consists of many farming, cash crop, cattle but this venture is specifically for rice farmer,” he said, underlining how the airstrip caters directly to the most labour-intensive aspect of local agriculture.

Kiraitpal pointed out too that the new air services will help address one of the sector’s most pressing challenges, labour shortages.

“This will boost our industry so much because it comes at a time when labour is one of the most serious problems we are facing around this time,” he noted. By making aerial spraying, fertilisation, and other support services more accessible and efficient, the airstrip is expected to enhance productivity and reduce operational costs. “With air services coming on board we will have timely planting, timely fertilising, timely spraying and everything so this will indeed be a great venture for farmers in the area,” he added.

He also praised the government’s broader infrastructure push, noting the cumulative benefits to the rural community. “With this venture here today, the fee will come to nil.”

“It is amazing especially coming from 2020 to now, 2025, it’s amazing to see the amount of development that took place in our area, we are having a new road, we have electricity within the area now, we have now water services stretched out,” Kiraitpal said.