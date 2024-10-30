News Archives
Major infrastructural works underway to enhance security, emergency services in Region Two
The contract to reconstruct the Anna Regina Police Station has been awarded to Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction to the tune of G$185,865,689
Story and photos by Indrawattie Natram

THE reconstruction of the Anna Regina Police Station and the construction of the Charity Fire Station are among several key infrastructural projects for Region Two.

These projects are part of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ efforts to strengthen security and emergency services in the region.

Ministry of Home Affairs’ Permanent Secretary Andre Ally (right) during his visit to the Anna Regina Police Station, which is slated for reconstruction

The ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, recently visited the region to assess progress on the various projects, highlighting their importance in enhancing the region’s security and emergency response capabilities.

At the Anna Regina Police Station, Mr Ally formally handed over the contract for its reconstruction to Builders Hardware, General Supplies and Construction to the tune of G$185,865,689. This project aims to modernise the police station, providing a safer, more functional space for officers and creating a welcoming environment for community interactions.

In Charity, Mr Ally inspected the area that has been designated for a new boathouse and wharf for the Guyana Police Force.

Recognising the unique challenges of patrolling Region Two’s extensive waterways, this facility will strengthen the police’s presence and response capabilities in riverine and coastal areas, as well as communities on the Essequibo Coast and the Pomeroon River.

Mr Ally also visited the Charity Fire Station which is currently 70 per cent complete. The construction work is being done by Gavko Construction at a cost of G$144,887,000. The new fire station will enhance the region’s emergency infrastructure, thereby ensuring timely responses to fires and other emergencies.

The fire station that is under construction at Charity, Region Two

Meanwhile, Mr Ally also toured the Anna Regina Fire Station which currently handles all emergency-response duties on the Essequibo Coast.

Once the Charity Fire Station becomes operational, it will provide crucial support, improving response times and boosting the Guyana Fire Service’s overall capacity to manage fire emergencies more effectively throughout the region.

Mr Ally noted that his visit to the various locations offered a first-hand look at local challenges and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing responsive and well-supported law- enforcement facilities to residents.

He also engaged officers across the region, gaining valuable insights.

 

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains dedicated to reinforcing infrastructure, allocating resources and enhancing service delivery to ensure the safety and well-being of all Guyanese.

The projects underway in Region Two represent a major investment in security and emergency services, aligning with the government’s broader commitment to public safety and community development.

 

NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
