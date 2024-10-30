PPP youth arm gains unprecedented momentum

–with record-breaking turnouts across Guyana

THE People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is experiencing an “overwhelming” surge in youth support as the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO) strengthens its presence across Guyana.

The Party recently attracted over 5,000 youths at the National Track and Field Centre in Leonora, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

According to the Party’s General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, the increase in youth engagement is not only a testament to the PPP’s far-reaching influence, but also reflects the growing interest among Guyana’s youth in participating in shaping the country’s political and social future.

Dr. Jagdeo, who also serves as the country’s Vice-President, expressed pride in the progress that has been made since he promised to reinvigorate the PYO, youth arm of the ruling PPP, just a few years ago, transforming it into a force capable of influencing national dialogue.

He recalled his commitment to the Party’s congress to revive the organisation, a feat that is unfolding with tremendous impact today.

“I’ve seen young people come to us with the energy that I’ve never seen in my political life,” he said, pointing to the unity of young supporters from every background.

Dr. Jagdeo reiterated that the youth movement’s diversity is central to its strength, alluding to the broad representation within the PYO across racial, gender, and religious boundaries, and attributed this inclusivity to the PPP’s ongoing efforts to dispel historical biases.

“They are coming to us because our party has been successful in fighting off the historical branding that APNU had used to its advantage, painting us as a party for one race.

“We’ve fought it off, and people see that,” he stated, acknowledging the PPP’s programmes and initiatives designed to offer young people a sense of belonging, and a stake in Guyana’s future.

REGION THREE OUTREACH

Last Sunday’s youth conference in Region Three, considered one of the largest gatherings of youth in the country’s history, serves as a benchmark in the Party’s drive to engage the younger generation.

Outside of this, the PPP’s continued outreach efforts, including events in Regions Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), and One (Barima-Waini), have collectively drawn over 6,000 young people to various conferences and camps.

From its beginnings, the PYO has been instrumental in the PPP’s quest for a united Guyana. It has traditionally acted as an “incubator for leadership”, a function Dr. Jagdeo highlighted as crucial in preparing young people for governance roles.

Many of the PPP’s current leaders, including President Irfaan Ali, began their political careers in the PYO, gaining essential experience and skills that positioned them for their current roles.

As such, Dr. Jagdeo seized the opportunity to encourage the young generation to adopt the dedication and discipline that have long defined the PPP, stating that the organisation provides a unique chance for youths to build their future while contributing to the nation’s progress.

This multi-ethnic approach to youth engagement has become a pillar of the PPP’s strategy, which Dr. Jagdeo views as essential to strengthening the Party’s appeal and legitimacy.

“They see it through our programmes for young people; through the opportunities the Party gives to young people at the highest levels, through our support for young people’s initiatives. They see that they have a future with this organisation,” he said.

The recent youth conferences and camps have focused on providing practical skills, and encouraging civic responsibility, in a bid to shape well-rounded, socially-conscious leaders.

These meetings allow young Guyanese to engage directly with policymakers, creating a feedback loop that Dr. Jagdeo believes is vital for the nation’s democratic health.

According to Dr. Jagdeo, the groundswell of youth support for the PPP is evident in both the numbers and enthusiasm seen at recent events.

The General Secretary revealed that the PYO’s membership has already reached nearly 10,000, with many regions yet to complete recruitment efforts.

“President [Irfaan Ali] told me he visited a certain school, and they keep asking him, ‘Can we join the PYO? Can we join the PYO?’ These are people in an urban setting in Georgetown. There’s a resurgence,” Dr. Jagdeo shared, explaining the widespread interest among urban and rural youth alike.

As the PPP prepares for its next congress, its leadership is confident that the PYO’s growth will continue.

Dr. Jagdeo’s promise to double membership speaks not only to the PYO’s expanding influence, but also to the importance the PPP places on youth as a vital constituency.

“What happens on the ground is what matters. How we serve to support young people, and how we bring greater benefits to the people of our country is what matters to me,” Dr. Jagdeo said, as he reaffirmed his commitment to the youths, and to be a part of the rebuilding of the PYO.