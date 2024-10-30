AG Nandlall recognises President Ali as ‘Architect of Modern Guyana’

–hails religious harmony and national progress

THE inaugural “Diwali Mahotsav,” held at the National Track and Field Facility in Leonora, saw hundreds of Guyanese come together in a vibrant celebration, underscoring the nation’s rich cultural and religious diversity.

The event, hosted to honour the festival of lights, also served as a platform for Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, to recognise President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali for his contributions to Guyana’s modern development.

Attorney General Nandlall praised President Ali, referring to him as the “architect of modern Guyana,” whose leadership has fostered both transformative physical infrastructure projects and a sense of unity anchored in spirituality and religious tolerance.

Nandlall noted that President Ali’s legacy will not only be marked by the physical changes across the nation but also by the harmony he has instilled among Guyana’s diverse communities through an inclusive approach to governance.

“What I want to recognise of Dr. Ali’s Presidency this evening is not the massive infrastructural projects for which we will all point to, and which future generations of Guyana will benefit from, but Dr. Ali has brought a level of religion and spirituality to the presidency and the governance of this country that was never seen before,” Nandlall said. “We must salute him and recognise him for that.”

The Attorney General underscored the privilege Guyanese enjoy in practicing religious freedom—a right enshrined in the Constitution. He highlighted that despite Guyana’s varied ethnic groups, with their distinct historical roots and traditions, the nation stands as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and harmony. Reflecting on global conflicts over religious beliefs, Nandlall urged Guyanese not to take their freedoms for granted, noting that millions worldwide suffer persecution for their faith.

“Diwali is one of the most auspicious and ancient festivals on the Hindu calendar,” Nandlall stated, emphasising that its message of light overcoming darkness, and knowledge over ignorance, remains universal. He encouraged Guyanese to carry these values of light, goodness, and wisdom into their daily lives, underscoring the continued relevance of religious festivals as guides for positive living.

In his address, Nandlall also paid tribute to the ancestors of all ethnic groups in Guyana, acknowledging the struggles they endured to preserve religious and cultural traditions. Today, these practices flourish in an environment of acceptance and celebration—a testament, he said, to the sacrifices of previous generations.

Reflecting on the wider vision of President Ali and the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), the Attorney General affirmed the government’s commitment to promoting cultural heritage alongside economic and human development. With the administration’s assurance of religious and cultural freedom, Nandlall emphasised, every Guyanese has a secure place in the nation’s future.

“With our President in charge and with your government, we are assuring you… that you must never be worried again about the way your culture will be progressing, the way your religion will be developing, or that there will ever be any type of bigotry, discrimination, or segregation as long as this government is in power,” Nandlall declared. “Never ever must you have that fear, and that is our assurance to you as we celebrate all these different kaleidoscopes of festivals and festivities. Every Guyanese is assured an equal place, and that is why the president’s personal national anthem is the creation of ‘One Guyana.’”

As the Diwali Mahotsav concluded, the words of the Attorney General echoed a broader message of national unity—a call for all Guyanese to embrace their shared heritage, celebrating together in the spirit of “One Guyana.”