$1B to be pumped into Mahdia housing project
After successfully concluding another housing outreach, Minister of Housing and Water Hon. Collin D Croal, along with his team visited the site for the Tract A & B housing development along the Potaro-Konawaruk Road. He was accompanied by Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water Bishram Kuppen, and other regional officials. This site will soon offer 309 residential house lots, as well as areas designated for recreational facilities and other amenities (Ministry of Housing and Water)
–309 residential lots to be allocated as phase one commence

IN a significant step toward expanding housing opportunities in Region Eight, the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, announced on Tuesday that Phase One of infrastructure works will soon commence for the new housing development located in Tract A & B—4 Miles, Potaro-Konawaruk Road, Mahdia. Minister Croal made this announcement at a housing outreach event at the Campbelltown Benab, which was attended by numerous regional officials and residents.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, speaking with residents of Madhia about the new housing development

Joining Minister Croal at the event were Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Water, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Chief Development Planner Ms. Germene Stewart, and other ministry officials. The gathering aimed to provide updates on housing initiatives and offer services to residents in need of assistance with their housing applications and allocations.
During his address, Minister Croal shared that 309 residential lots will be made available for allocation as part of the housing development project. He assured the residents that the Ministry of Housing and Water is actively working with various agencies to address the rising demand for housing in Mahdia and across Region Eight, including under the Hinterland Housing Project.

“Not only Central Mahdia but other communities across Region Eight will benefit from these developments,” Minister Croal emphasised, highlighting the government’s commitment to ensuring that affordable housing is accessible to all eligible citizens. He further announced that allottees in the new development are expected to have access to their lots by mid-2025, with the initial phase of infrastructure development set to begin shortly. The budget for this phase is projected at approximately $1 billion.

CEO Sherwyn Greaves also addressed the gathering, stating that today’s outreach marks the beginning of many upcoming developments. He encouraged residents to take full advantage of the outreach services, particularly those with outstanding surveying needs or other housing-related matters, as the team from the Ministry will be available for one-on-one consultations over the next few hours.

The outreach and infrastructure plans signal the government’s continued efforts to meet housing demands in the hinterland, offering long-term benefits for residents and supporting the sustainable development of Mahdia and surrounding areas.

