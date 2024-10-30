News Archives
Guyana strengthens partnerships with Kuwait, Bahrain, Portugal
–as President Ali accepts Letters of Credence from three non-resident ambassadors

GUYANA on Tuesday strengthened diplomatic and economic partnerships with Kuwait, Bahrain, and Portugal, as President Dr. Irfaan Ali accepted Letters of Credence from three non-resident ambassadors.
Ambassadors Talal Rashed Al-Mansour of Kuwait, and Bader Abbas Al Hulaibi of Bahrain met with the President, individually, to discuss key areas of cooperation, including agriculture, health, energy, food security, and Guyana’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy.

President Ali emphasised the importance of collaboration among private sector organisations, and said he welcomed the contributions both countries could make to Guyana’s growth in mining, forestry, tourism, and construction.
President Ali also met with Ambassador João Pedro Vasconcelos Fins do Lago of Portugal, and together they explored future partnerships in sports, tourism, climate change, and the dynamic construction sector.

The discussions at reference highlight Guyana’s expanding role on the global stage and a shared vision for sustainable growth and cooperation.

Guyana established diplomatic ties with Portugal in 1979, Kuwait in 1995, and Bahrain in 1997. (Office of the President)

