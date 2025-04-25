–President Ali vows nationwide action to tackle domestic violence; after man goes berserk, kills wife and two in-laws at Waiakabra Village

“WE cannot continue to lose lives senselessly,” said President Dr. Irfaan Ali following a gruesome incident on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where four members of the LaCruz family were attacked in what is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

In light of this tragedy, the President announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to address the growing issue of domestic violence.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the President expressed his deep concern about the increasing incidents of domestic violence.

He revealed that following discussions with Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, and British peeress Baroness Patricia Scotland, a nationwide initiative to tackle the issue will be launched.

“I have asked Baroness Scotland, who has done extensive work on this matter during her tenure as Commonwealth Secretary-General, to work with the Ministry to further strengthen our national plan, and implement a systematic, programmatic action plan,” President Ali stated.

“We cannot continue to lose lives senselessly,” he added, emphasising the need for proactive measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Detectives in Police Regional Division Number Four ‘B’ are investigating a horrific murder/suicide and attempted murder that occurred on the night of Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at about 21:10hrs at Waiakabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The attack resulted in the deaths of three members of the LaCruz family, while one other is fighting for his life.

The victims include Maline LaCruz, 26, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her back, chest, and throat; Waveney LaCruz, 50, who was shot in the head, chest, and hand; and Sueann LaCruz, 16, who received injuries to her chest and back. Maline’s brother, Seon LaCruz, 23, also suffered suspected gunshot injuries to his shoulder and jaw, and remains in critical condition.

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Initial investigations revealed that the perpetrator, Parmanand Ramdehol, the reputed husband of Maline, had a history of violence. In January 2025, he was charged with wounding and issuing threats against Maline, although he was later granted bail.

Coincidentally, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the very day of the murders, the case was brought before the court and subsequently adjourned to a later date.

On the night of the attack, a witness reported that Maline; her mother, Waveney; her sister, Sueann; and her children had spent time at a creek along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway before heading back home.

It was there that Ramdehol arrived on his motorcycle and entered the house.

Shortly thereafter, the witness reported, a heated argument ensued between Ramdehol and Maline, followed by several loud gunshots. Fearing for their safety, the witness and the children reportedly fled the scene, and when the police arrived, they found Ramdehol lying, lifeless, inside the house next to a 9mm APX Beretta pistol with ammunition, as well as a small bottle emitting a noxious smell.

It remains unclear whether Ramdehol was licensed to carry the firearm.

Seon and Ramdehol were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where the latter was pronounced dead. Seon, whose injuries were deemed critical, was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for emergency surgery.

The police also recovered several spent shells, warheads, and metal fragments from the crime scene.

Maline, Waveney, and Sueann were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, and their bodies were transferred to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for post-mortem examination. The investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.

GOVT’S UNWAVERING SUPPORT

On Thursday afternoon, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, met with the bereaved La Cruz family.

Minister Persaud conveyed her deepest condolences and the nation’s collective grief to the family during this incredibly difficult time.

Recognising the immense emotional and practical burdens they now face, the Minister assured the family of the Ministry’s unwavering support through a series of

immediate and ongoing interventions.

To alleviate the financial strain associated with this profound loss, the Ministry will fully cover the funeral expenses for the LaCruz family. Furthermore, the Child Care and Protection Agency will be actively involved in ensuring the comprehensive well-being of the surviving children, addressing their immediate needs and providing them with a safe and nurturing environment.

Acknowledging the significant psychological impact of this tragedy, professional counselling services will be readily available to the children and other affected family members.

This support aims to provide a safe space for healing, and to navigate the complex emotions associated with such a devastating loss.

Earlier this year, on January 9, 2025, Maline had shared a heartfelt post on Facebook, detailing the years of abuse she had suffered at the hands of her partner.

She’d revealed that they had been together for nearly seven years, during which time she endured constant emotional, physical, and verbal abuse.

Describing the post as her “last option”, Maline said it was a desperate plea for help, to escape the toxic relationship, and protect her children from further harm.

Maline and Ramdehol shared two children together, both boys, aged three and four. She also has an eight-year-old son from a previous relationship.

The triple homicide comes on the heels of the recent murder of Marisa Beete, 30, and 27-year-old Kenesha Vaughn, both of whom were fatally shot by their partners.