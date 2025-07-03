Baracara residents vow to re-elect President Ali, rejects opposition amid $400M gov’t investment

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

BARACARA residents are making it clear — they are standing firmly behind President Irfaan Ali and the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), vowing to give the President a second term in office. Their trust in the government stems from the transformative development taking place in the once-remote village, which has seen more than $400 million in government investment over the past four and a half years.

Speaking during a recent outreach led by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, villagers repeatedly voiced their support for the current administration, while expressing deep distrust of the opposition APNU+AFC.

“We don’t trust them,” several residents declared, emphasising that they have no intention of turning back from the progress they’ve seen under the PPP/C.

Minister Mustapha, addressing an enthusiastic gathering, reinforced the government’s commitment to equitable development and rural upliftment.

“We want to ensure that we improve people’s lives and that is the philosophy of the PPP/C government,”

he affirmed.

Baracara’s transformation includes major infrastructure and agricultural upgrades. A key project is the construction of a sluice worth $80 million, which is already improving drainage and protecting farmlands.

Additionally, about 400 acres of land are being cleared to boost cultivation and secure the village’s role in Guyana’s food security push.

The cleaning of the creek and excavation of the main canal have significantly enhanced the irrigation system. Minister Mustapha noted “Every family in the area has benefitted from the government, and that is the empowerment we are talking about.”

During the outreach, residents requested a concrete strip to ease transportation challenges — a request Minister Mustapha immediately approved. He also announced plans to construct a second sluice and pledged further investment in agriculture, including new machinery and a chipper to help farmers.

“The sluice, I said we will build another sluice you asked for and we will give y’all a chipper so it will help you improve farming.”

Looking ahead to the upcoming elections, Minister Mustapha encouraged residents to envision continued development under President Ali’s leadership.

“Imagine what a second term under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali will look like,” he urged, prompting a chorus of “don’t stop the progress” from the crowd.

“We must continue to work with the government. President Ali asked me to give you his greetings and he will continue to support this community and the neighbouring community.”

“This morning, I am very happy to be here. I am glad that we are continuing to support the progress that we have. Let us ensure that we work together, we work as a community, we unite ourselves and we take all the opportunities that are coming our way.”

Residents expressed confidence that only the PPP/C has the capacity and sincerity to lead the country forward, citing a complete lack of faith in the APNU+AFC’s ability to govern. Their overwhelming support is grounded in the tangible benefits they’ve seen — from job creation to better farming conditions and improved infrastructure.

The Baracara outreach closed with high spirits and renewed commitment. Villagers said the evidence is all around them — and that they are ready to secure another term for President Ali to continue building on the solid foundation already laid.