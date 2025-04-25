‘Our vision is in line with the needs, aspirations of the people’

Jagdeo says as PPP receives over 1,500 suggestions from citizens

Flooded with hundreds of suggestions from citizens across the country and the diaspora, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo says the engagement confirms that the party’s vision aligns with the aspirations of the Guyanese people.

During a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, Jagdeo shared that the PPP has received a surge of responses following last week’s public call for citizens to submit ideas for the party’s next term in office.

Contributions were welcomed via WhatsApp at 741-2575 or delivered to Freedom House, Robb Street, Georgetown, and PPP offices across the country.

“The ideas we’re receiving confirm that our vision is in line with the needs and aspirations of the people. This engagement is exactly what we hoped for,” Jagdeo told reporters.

He disclosed that over 100 written submissions have been received, while approximately 1,500 persons reached out via WhatsApp.

“We remain open to additional ideas and we hope that our people will [continue to] share them, whether they reside abroad or in Guyana; it doesn’t matter. We appreciate them sharing their thoughts,” he added.

According to Jagdeo, the ideas cover nearly every sector of national life, ranging from foreign relations and trade to practical community concerns like garbage collection and drainage improvements.

He also noted that many citizens used the opportunity to ask questions, to which the General Secretary responded with clarifications.

Among the policy directions reaffirmed, Jagdeo assured the public that cash grants will continue in the next term, old-age pensions will see increases over the next five years, taxes on vehicles will be reduced and sporting facilities will be upgraded both on the coast and in the hinterland.

The concerns raised regarding drainage and flooding were addressed by Jagdeo, who stated that tremendous investments are continuing to be made to tackle community issues.

He then pointed out that the central government has been forced to absorb the brunt of the Opposition-led Mayor and City Council (M&CC)’s responsibilities, owing to the organisation neglecting Georgetown.

“We will have to do it on our own,” the General Secretary said while noting that major restructuring needs to be done to address the neglect from the M&CC.

Further, the Vice President revealed that the government plans to shoulder more of the school transport costs, signalling a firm commitment to reducing the burden on students and parents.

At the community level, citizens also called for the removal of abandoned vehicles, better parking infrastructure, and the relocation of disruptive small industrial businesses — such as auto repair shops and upholstery services — from residential areas.

Jagdeo disclosed that a long-standing concept is regaining traction — establishing special economic zones in rural areas.

“We’ve been considering this for some time, and now even those who were previously reluctant to move are recognising the need for change,” he said.

Among other requests, places of worship have called for free utilities. While free water access is already in place, Jagdeo explained that free electricity would likely include a usage cap to ensure sustainability.