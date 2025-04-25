Gov’t to assist Sisters Village families after devastating fire

– Reconstruction to begin under MOM initiative

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

TWO families in Sisters Village, East Bank Berbice, are set to receive critical assistance in rebuilding their homes following a devastating fire earlier this month that left both households completely displaced.

The tragedy, which has deeply impacted the close-knit community, drew swift attention from government officials.

Last week, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha and Regional Vice Chairman of Region Six, Zamal Hussain, visited the affected families to assess the damage and offer support.

During the visit, they announced that the reconstruction of the homes will be undertaken under President Irfaan Ali’s Men on a Mission (MOM) initiative — a programme aimed at empowering vulnerable families by providing direct assistance.

Minister Mustapha emphasised the government’s commitment to ensuring that families facing sudden hardships are not left behind.

“It was very unfortunate that the fire destroyed the houses. From our level — the government and the party — we will try as fast as possible to assist you all, so at least you can get back a home,” he said.

He noted that the initiative was a reflection of the administration’s broader vision of community upliftment and resilience.

Regional Vice Chairman Hussain echoed similar sentiments, stating that the region stands united in supporting the families as they work to rebuild their lives.

Construction is expected to begin shortly, with a local contractor and members of the initiative working together to restore some sense of normalcy for the affected families.

One of the displaced residents, 53-year-old Nazim Ghani, recounted the terrifying moment his home was engulfed in flames.

He explained that the fire originated from the home of 40-year-old Sharmila Seetaram, a single mother of a three-year-old child, who lived in a smaller wooden structure located just behind his property.

According to Ghani, the blaze spread rapidly, leaving little time for either family to save their belongings.

“It happened so fast,” he said.

Meanwhile, Seetaram explained that she was downstairs when the fire started.

“I was downstairs with my mom, niece and my other sister had come to visit…Then we heard screaming from the bus shed area that the room on the upper flat was on fire. When we ran, we couldn’t save anything,” the woman said.

Both two-storey homes were completely destroyed in the blaze, leaving the families without shelter or belongings.

The affected families expressed heartfelt gratitude to the government officials who quickly rallied around them.

Both Ghani and Seetaram thanked Minister Mustapha and Vice Chairman Hussain for their prompt visit and assurance of support.