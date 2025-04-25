‘No rest’ until the truth is uncovered

– Jagdeo says Adrianna Younge’s family and the country deserve answers

– Promises consequences at every level if transgressions are found

VICE PRESIDENT Bharrat Jagdeo has declared that there will be “no rest” until the full truth is uncovered surrounding the tragic death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, whose lifeless body was discovered in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Speaking at a press conference held at Freedom House on Thursday, Jagdeo assured the nation that the investigation will continue relentlessly until all questions are answered and justice is served.

Guyana remains gripped by shock and grief following the child’s sudden death, which occurred just hours after she was reported missing by her family.

Vice President Jagdeo expressed deep sorrow over the incident and raised concerns about inconsistencies in the narrative shared by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

“The family deserves answers, and the people of this country deserve answers,” he said.

Jagdeo pointed to contradictions in the police account of the events, particularly relating to when and where the child was found.

“I listened to the father in a video saying they searched and the young lady was not found. I saw the release from the police, which claimed the pool was checked since last night,” he noted.

The police, in a release on Wednesday evening, had confirmed that Younge was reported missing and the matter was being treated as a suspected abduction.

They stated that she was last seen at the hotel where she had gone swimming with her grandmother, Carol Xavier and siblings.

According to police reports, surveillance footage showed Younge entering a red and black Raum motor car, registration number PSS 4684, which reportedly drove off in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop. The vehicle was allegedly rented to a man identified only as Orlando.

Jagdeo has since called for the immediate public release of the footage mentioned in the police’s statement.

“Now, if they have that footage, the police and they put it in a statement, they should immediately release the footage. I don’t know why there is a delay in releasing this footage, because this is very inconsistent with the entire story,” the Vice President said.

Jagdeo also sent a strong warning that anyone found complicit or involved in a cover-up would be held accountable.

“We have to get to the bottom of this and we’re not going to rest until that happens. And whoever is culpable, if there is a cover-up, people will face consequences. We’re not going to tolerate this. This young girl should have never lost her life, as

the President said, there be a thorough investigation and wherever we find transgressions, there’ll be consequences at every level,” he said.

Notably, an independent international pathologist is expected to perform a post-mortem examination on the body of Younge.

While expressing full confidence in the capabilities of local pathologists, the government has decided to engage an external expert to promote transparency and strengthen public trust in the investigation’s outcomes.

The specialist, Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, arrived from Barbados and brings significant experience in forensic and legal medicine.

Dr. Paul previously assisted local authorities during the investigation into the 2023 Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire, which claimed the lives of 20 children.