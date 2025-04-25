President orders full probe as missing 11-Y-O girl found dead in hotel pool

…Gov’t urges calm, cooperation while authorities work to uncover the truth

A FAMILY and the entire nation have been plunged into mourning following Thursday’s heartbreaking discovery of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge’s lifeless body in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), just hours after her family reported her missing.

Police in Regional Division Number Three had announced on Wednesday evening that the girl had been reported missing, and that her case was being treated as a suspected abduction.

They said she was last seen on Wednesday at the hotel, where she had gone swimming with her grandmother, Carol Xavier, and her siblings.

According to the police, surveillance footage later showed Younge entering a red-and- black Raum motorcar, PSS 4684, which drove off in the direction of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), and that the vehicle was allegedly rented to a man identified only as Orlando.

Up to press time on Wednesday, Younge had not been located, despite a thorough search of the hotel and its surroundings.

Besides saying they were actively following all available leads as the probe continued, the police also reported that despite there being several surveillance cameras attached to the hotel, they were told by the manager when asked to review them that they were out of order.

Tragically, the family’s worst fears were realised on Thursday morning when Younge’s lifeless body was pulled from the hotel’s pool by her father, Subrian Younge; a painful discovery that ignited a fiery protest.

POLICE CLARIFY INACCURACIES

Amid mounting public outrage and calls for the release of surveillance footage showing Younge entering the red-and-black Raum motorcar at reference, the police have issued a further statement, saying, it “wishes to clarify information previously disseminated regarding an alleged abduction” of the child.

“Following preliminary investigations, it has been determined that certain details contained in the initial statement circulated were inaccurate. As such, the Force is currently reviewing the internal communication processes that led to the release of that statement,” the police said in its statement, adding that the Divisional Commander and all ranks involved in preparing and issuing the initial report will be interviewed, and appropriate measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The police have since reassured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to examine every action taken by officers, including the circumstances that led to the dissemination of inaccurate information, and the factors that contributed to it.

They’ve also said in their report: “The Guyana Police Force remains committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in all public communications. We urge members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as soon as credible and verified information becomes available. The safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our children, remain a top priority.”

‘WE MUST UNCOVER THE FULL TRUTH’

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has since instructed Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken to establish a special investigative team to probe the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Younge.

The President made the announcement via a Facebook post on Thursday, minutes after the young girl’s lifeless body was pulled from the Double Day Hotel’s pool.

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge,” Dr. Ali stated, emphasising that no effort or resource will be spared in uncovering the full truth.

“We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so,” he added.

The Head of State further noted that any specialised resources required to assist with the investigation will be made available.

Meanwhile, an independent international pathologist arrived here on Thursday afternoon to perform a post-mortem examination on the body of Younge.

While expressing full confidence in the capabilities of local pathologists, the government has decided to engage an external expert to promote transparency and strengthen public trust in the investigation’s outcomes. The specialist, Dr. Shubhakar Karra Paul, arrived from Barbados, and brings with him significant experience in forensic and legal medicine.

Notably, Dr. Paul previously supported local forensic teams in identifying the victims of the tragic Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire in May 2023, which claimed the lives of 20 children.

XYounge’s tragic death has sparked widespread public outcry and growing calls for accountability.

In the aftermath of the incident, tension soared as angry persons set fire to the hotel, as well as other properties, movable and immovable, owned by its proprietor.

Efforts by firefighters to contain the blaze were hindered, as protestors blocked access to the area, and reports emerged of looting taking place at the hotel amid the chaos.

Speaking with members of the media, Younge’s grieving father expressed deep skepticism over the police’s initial reports of abduction. “My belly tell me my daughter was in there,” he said, pointing towards the hotel. “They bring her and throw her in the pool,” he added.

He recounted that when he, along with other family members searched the pool early Thursday morning, sometime after 0600hrs, there was no sign of his daughter.

“Then, around 10 o’clock, my daughter’s body magically appeared in the pool,” he said, voice heavy with emotion and disbelief.

He stated that his daughter’s body showed several signs of violence, raising serious concerns about foul play. Visibly torn by his child’s tragic passing, he called for accountability, firmly declaring, “I want justice for my daughter!”

Adrianna’s aunt expressed frustration, stating that the family had been pleading with the police to lockdown the hotel since Wednesday, but their requests were denied.

“We knew she didn’t leave the hotel; she’s not the type of child to wander off,” she said, adding: “She’s a pleasant, quiet, nice child. If help had come sooner, we might have found my niece alive.”

REMAIN CALM, COOPERATE

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs is urging the public to remain calm; to co-operate fully with the authorities, and to refrain from any acts that may disrupt the investigative process, or disturb public order. The ministry also reiterated its unwavering dedication to national security, and reassured the nation that every measure will be taken to ensure justice is served.

In closing, the Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, their friends, and all those affected by what it described as “this unspeakable loss”.

“We stand in solidarity with the community during this time of mourning and grief. The Ministry supports the President’s call for full transparency and accountability, including a comprehensive explanation from the police of all actions taken from the time the matter was reported. We echo his commitment to clarity, justice, and public trust in the processes of law enforcement.”