BIT, GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. launch Region Seven vocational training

skill programmes assure immediate employment opportunities

A VOCATIONAL training programme was officially launched on Friday by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) and GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. at the Board of Industrial Training Centre, Mongrippa Hill, Bartica, Region Seven.

This partnership combines BIT’s technical expertise with GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. financial and operational support to develop comprehensive vocational and technical training programmes. These programmes aim to provide competency-based training and certification, enabling individuals to secure entry-level positions and excel in GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. project and other related operations.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, delivered the keynote address, emphasising the crucial role of trainers in delivering quality education for the benefit of both trainees and the region. He stated, “Bartica has a great opportunity with GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. as a strong partner. Utilise the stakeholders and trainers present to develop education delivery in this area.”

He also urged trainers to remain dedicated to their trainees’ success, ensuring the programme has a lasting impact.

BIT’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Maughn, remarked that the launch signifies the beginning of training for 200 individuals, scheduled to commence on March 10, 2025, at the training centre.

He highlighted that residents in the region will receive certification in various skill programmes and assured immediate employment opportunities for those who successfully complete the training. He encouraged participants to take full advantage of this initiative.

GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc.’s Country Manager, Mr. Bjorn Jeune, underscored the programme’s significance in equipping local communities with the necessary skills for the Oko West Gold Project in Region Seven.

Earlier this year, BIT and GMIN Ventures Guyana Inc. formalised their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the training initiative.

Also present at the launch were other staff members of the Board of Industrial Training, who will play a key role in the programme’s implementation.