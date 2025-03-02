Full rejection, condemnation!

–Guyana stands firmly against Venezuela’s incursion

–U.S. says consequences for Maduro regime if provocation continues

–International community slams Bolivarian Republic’s ‘blatant disregard’ of int’l law

–GDF remains vigilant, says all security protocols in place to safeguard nation’s territorial sovereignty

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the armed forces and President of Guyana Dr Irfaan Ali, has gathered the strength of the international community to outrightly condemn and reject the incursion of a Venezuelan military vessel in Guyana’s waters on Saturday.

In a live address to the nation, flanked by his Prime Minister, Brigadier (Rt’d) Mark Phillips and Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, the Head of State warned that while Guyana continues to pursue the diplomatic route for a peaceful resolution to Venezuela’s aggression, he will “not allow Maduro and Venezuela to threaten or violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The vessel was identified as the Venezuelan Coast Guard patrol ship operating near Guyana’s offshore facilities, including the Prosperity FPSO. These assets, according to the President, are lawfully operating within Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Those on board the Venezuelan vessel contacted one of the captains of an FPSO and asked him several probing questions, such as the IMO number for the FPSO and how many persons were on board. While the captain gave basic information such as his IMO number, he rejected and refused to answer the intrusive questions.

The Venezuelan personnel then falsely claimed that the FPSO was operating in what it claimed to be “disputed international waters” before continuing its south-westerly course toward other FPSOs.

President Ali in his address to the nation, dismissed this claim, stating: “Guyana’s maritime boundaries are recognised under international law, and this incursion is a matter of grave concern. However, I assure you that my government is not acting precipitously. We are addressing the situation within the seriousness and responsibility it requires,” he said.

The President reaffirmed that the FPSO vessels are operating lawfully within Guyana’s EEZ. The Head of State said that Guyana is firmly committed to the rule of international law, peaceful resolution of controversies and to the power of diplomacy.

“But, make no mistake of it: fortified by the strong voices and resolute support of our international partners, Guyana will not allow Maduro and Venezuela to threaten or violate our sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Ali firmly stated.

He noted that Guyana greatly appreciates the international solidarity and unwavering support that have been extended by the nation’s international partners on this matter.

“We will remain in close contact with our partners in protecting Guyana’s interests and maintaining peace in our region,” he said.

This action by Venezuela is not being taken lightly, as the President has taken diplomatic action and is planning to take the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In fact, the nation’s legal teams are preparing formal documents for submission to international bodies such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

Already, the Venezuelan Ambassador has been summoned by Guyana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, and he has registered the government’s strong protest over Venezuela’s illegal action.

Additionally, Guyana’s embassy in Caracas was advised to register a formal complaint to the Venezuelan government. President Ali also met and fully briefed the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton, on the recent developments.

CLEAR VIOLATION

Guyana’s international allies and its neighbours were informed of the recent action by Venezuela, President Ali said. At the military level and state level, the President said that Guyana will continue to work with its neighbours like Brazil.

“Our international partners have responded positively,” the President told the nation.

Several international and regional bodies have condemned the action by Venezuela.

The United States (U.S.) has reaffirmed its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award as the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs unequivocally condemned Venezuela’s recent action.

“Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana’s internationally-recognised maritime territory. Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime,” the U.S. said.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) called for the immediate removal of Venezuela’s military vessel from Guyana’s waters and demanded that Venezuela cease further engagements with FPSO platforms in the region.

Former Latin American, European Presidents deemed the action as “unacceptable,” while the Liberty and Democracy Group categorically rejected the incursion.

GDF REMAINS VIGILANT

As Guyana continues to stand firm in upholding its territorial sovereignty, the President said: “We have already deployed air assets within our exclusive economic zone, and our Coast Guard is in the process of being deployed.”

He told citizens: “I can assure you that our international partners stand resolute and ready in support of Guyana and in ensuring that our sovereignty and territorial integrity is respected and honoured.

“Guyana remains committed to peace and the rule of law. We will continue to pursue diplomatic solutions, but we will not tolerate threats to our territorial integrity. Our security and foreign affairs teams are fully engaged and we are closely monitoring all developments.

“So, I want to assure the people of Guyana that your government is acting with diligence and resolve.”

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), in a statement, said it remains vigilant in its monitoring of all activities within Guyana’s maritime domain. The army reiterated its commitment to upholding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

“Our security protocols remain in place and we continue to coordinate, mobilise and deploy the relevant resources to ensure a measured and appropriate response to developments in our waters.

“The GDF, in collaboration with our partners, continues to assess the security implications of this development and remains proactive in maintaining the stability of our maritime space.

“The security and well-being of our nation remain our utmost priority, and we reaffirm our dedication to the defence of Guyana’s air, land and sea domain.”