‘Development of Police Force cannot be done in a vacuum’

-President Ali says, asserts that human resources must be developed

COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has emphasised the importance of developing the police force’s human resources to ensure there is effective policing nationwide.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the annual Police Officers’ Conference, President Ali spoke about the investments the government was making to transform the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The Head of State outlined the plans his government has for the GPF, which would result in advanced crime-fighting techniques.

“We can’t do this in a vacuum. For us to achieve this, it requires training and continuous training.”

President Ali announced that ranks are receiving specialised training in various fields, including forensics and cybersecurity. In 2024, over 1,400 ranks received that specialised training, with an investment totalling $250 million. This year, an additional 1,700 ranks will undergo similar training, as provisions have already been made in the 2025 national budget.

“This is the type of investment we are making to ensure that our human capability and human capacity, our human asset is not only given the capital tools to help them but they’re given the intellectual capability, the analytical capability and their individual skill set is being developed to meet the challenges and to work in the new environment in which we’re expected to operate in,” President Ali said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, emphasised that a strong police force begins with competent and skilled personnel. He highlighted that in the past year, the GPF achieved international accreditation to complement its national certification.

To further support this, the GPF has revamped its training curriculum and police entrance examinations to ensure a more rigorous and fair selection process. Commissioner Hicken also noted the commitment to promoting equal opportunities which has led to the awarding of scholarships and sponsorships for both local and international training courses, totalling 746 in 2024.

Additionally, a merit-based system has been introduced, which he explained not only considers factors such as length of service and court duties, but also evaluates community engagement, academic accomplishments, and specialised skills, among other criteria.

“Our commitment to modernising policing has been unwavering across the country. We have constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded a number of police stations, ensuring that our ranks operate in facilities that meet international standards. But infrastructure is more than just building, it is the foundation of more effective responses and prepared for police forces,” Hicken said.

He also mentioned that with the help of technology, the GPF has established several ZARA computer centres across the country. Additionally, he highlighted the strengthening of partnerships with educational institutions, including the University of Guyana (UG) and Nations University. Furthermore, he spoke about the strides the GPF has made in improving public trust and ensuring safer communities across the nation.

“Our commitment to youth development remains strong, with 18 scout groups and 67 youth groups,” the Police Commissioner said while underscoring that the GPF’s community policing groups have grown.