Chinese medical team donates US$60,000 equipment to GPHC

-Doctors say Guyana-China medical collaboration yielding outstanding results, deepening relations

GUYANA’S health sector continues to achieve remarkable milestones as Chinese and local doctors are working hand in hand at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and at the Linden Hospital Complex to deliver advanced medical services to the people.

Recently, China’s medical team donated fluorescent laparoscopic equipment worth US$60,000 to the GPHC and this equipment has already been successfully used on a patient.

The leader of China’s 20th medical team, Dr Bob Du, along with other Chinese doctors, spoke to the Sunday Chronicle about the ongoing medical collaboration between Guyana and China.

Dr Du explained that the donation of advanced medical equipment will enhance minimally invasive surgery at the GPHC. He highlighted that the general surgery team at the GPHC, in collaboration with Chinese doctors, successfully completed the first complex biliary tract surgery using the fluorescent laparoscope. The patient was discharged without complications and according to the Chinese Medical Team, this new equipment will soon be widely used in a range of precise surgeries, including those for liver tumours and gastrointestinal tumours.

Additionally, Dr Du noted that in recent years, the China medical team has worked closely with local doctors, leading to significant advancements in the minimally invasive surgical techniques used by the hepatobiliary surgery department at GPHC. As a result, local doctors are now able to perform more laparoscopic surgeries.

“This move aims to work with GPHC’s hepatobiliary surgery department to keep up with the forefront of international medical care,” he said. The medical team also highlighted how fluorescent laparoscopic technology improves surgical outcomes compared to traditional methods.

Dr David Qian, a member of the Chinese medical team and consultant in general surgery at the GPHC, explained that fluorescence technology highlights malignant tissues and sentinel lymph nodes, allowing surgeons to accurately identify tumour margins and lymphatic drainage. This enhances precision in oncology surgeries, reducing the presence of residual cancer cells and lowering recurrence rates. Additionally, surgeons can receive dynamic imaging updates during the procedure, enabling them to make immediate adjustments as needed.

He said, “This contrasts with traditional reliance on preoperative scans, which may not reflect intraoperative changes. Fluorescent laparoscopy enhances precision, safety and efficiency, leading to faster recovery, fewer complications, and improved oncologic outcomes.”

Dr Qian further stated that with the help of advanced medical equipment, local doctors can fully display their talents and provide a higher level of medical services to citizens.

“The success of this operation is the result of the joint efforts of doctors from the two countries, which fully reflects the advanced precision and standardised surgical techniques and concepts,” Dr Qian said.

According to him, the continued in-depth application and development of this technology in Guyana will surely further improve the diagnosis and treatment level of local complex surgical operations, improve the survival rate of tumour patients, reduce the mortality rate and benefit the people of Guyana.

“This is of great significance to the co-operation between the two countries in the field of health,” Dr Qian affirmed.

The medical team also pointed out the strong international alliance between China and Guyana, noting how the country’s health sector has reached new heights. The doctors shared that over the past 30 years, both nations have overcome cultural differences and language barriers, building a foundation of mutual trust.

Whether at GPHC or the Linden Hospital Complex, Chinese and local doctors have collaborated to tackle medical challenges and provide high-quality healthcare to the people of Guyana. The Chinese Medical Team emphasised that, in recent years, the GPHC has selected exceptional doctors to visit Chinese hospitals for exchanges and training, annually. This not only strengthens the friendship between the two countries, but it also deepens the medical co-operation between them. The Chinese doctors added that the GPHC medical team, through this initiative, continues to achieve remarkable results.