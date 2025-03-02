-AG says there are tangible evidence of the transformation taking place in Guyana’s legal landscape

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, has made it clear that when the government speaks about transforming the justice sector, it is not just rhetoric; there are tangible achievements that support this claim.

Speaking during his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News,’ Nandlall highlighted the ongoing efforts to improve the legal landscape. He pointed out the recent launch of the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court in Region One (Barima-Waini), a $278 million facility that is equipped with all the modern amenities expected of a court of law. The new facility also includes living quarters for the Magistrate and Clerk of Court, which will facilitate more frequent court sittings.

The AG said: “Again, you got a glimpse of the investments which our government is making in the legal sector of our country to ensure that there is access to justice, that there is equitable access to justice to all of our citizens wherever they are located.”

He later added: “When we speak of a transformation taking place in our country, it is not merely words. We are not speaking in abstract, we can point to edifices, physical structures and real things to demonstrate and support the transformation to which we make reference.”

The 2025 national budget has placed significant emphasis on enhancing the justice sector. With an allocation of $5.8 billion, this year’s budget represents funding to enhance legal services and infrastructure.

During his budget presentation to the National Assembly, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh stressed the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to justice across the country.

He said that between 2021 and 2023, several courts were constructed to enhance access to justice. The Senior Minister explained that, in 2024, the Court of Appeal was expanded and magistrates’ courts were built at Port Kaituma in Region One; Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) and Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). Previously, he said magistrates’ courts were established in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni); Kwakwani, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice); Vigilance, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Wales, West Bank Demerara (WBD); and Berbice, along with upgrades to the High Court in Georgetown. He highlighted the increase in human resource capacity as a key achievement of the judiciary.

He stated that the government has supported the recruitment of additional prosecutors, referencing the prosecutorial programme that has resulted in the appointment of 35 special prosecutors. He noted that digital transformation in the judiciary has been accelerated with the implementation of the electronic litigation (e-litigation) system for the High Court in all three counties, the launch of the court case management system for the magistrate’s courts, and the installation of recording systems in the courts.

The 2025 budget focuses on critical areas such as modernising court facilities, and further implementing restorative justice. Dr. Singh revealed that work is set to commence on magistrate’s courts at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD); and Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD), this year, with a combined investment of $1.9 billion.

Minister Singh stated that this year will see the continued implementation of restorative justice, with plans to establish similar Restorative Justice Centres in each of the 10 administrative regions, in addition to the one in Georgetown.

Additionally, he noted that the Constitution Reform Commission will receive $218.9M to continue advancing its critical work. The 2025 budgetary allocations for the legal sector underscore the government’s dedication to fostering a robust and inclusive judicial system.

With substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources, this year promises transformative changes aimed at making justice accessible to all Guyanese.