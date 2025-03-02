News Archives
Rotary Club of Stabroek, Nextech host 11th annual Peace Poster Competition
Seated from left to right: 3rd place Dana Gobin of School of the Nations; 1st place Angel Skeete of St. Joseph High; 2nd place Janae Smith of St. Joseph High, flanked by other participants

THE Rotary Club of Stabroek continued its annual tradition of promoting global harmony with the 11th edition of its Peace Poster Competition, held under the theme “Coming Together for World Peace.” This initiative forms part of Rotary’s World Understanding Month, observed every February. Notably, this year’s event coincided with Rotary’s 120th anniversary, celebrated on February 23, now officially designated as World Understanding and Peace Day to commemorate the first Rotary meeting in 1905.

The competition, co-sponsored by Nextech Incorporated, was held live at the company’s showroom and saw the participation of young artists between the ages of 12 and 15. Each contestant was tasked with creating an artwork that visually represented their interpretation of the theme within a two-hour timeframe, using a 30 cm x 40 cm canvas. A panel of judges assessed the posters based on creativity, artistic quality, expression of the theme, and accompanying explanations.

CEO of Nextech, Rehman Majeed, awards the first-place winner with a gift voucher

Among the standout entries, Angel Skeete of St. Joseph High emerged as the first-place winner, followed by her schoolmate, Janae Smith, in second place. Dana Gobin of School of the Nations secured third place. The top three winners received cash prizes of G$20,000, G$15,000, and G$10,000, respectively, to be redeemed in a shopping spree at Nextech. Additionally, all participants were awarded gift vouchers valued at G$3,000 and received supplementary prizes from Future Care Pharmacy.

CEO of Nextech, Rehman Majeed, expressed pride in partnering with the Rotary Club of Stabroek and reaffirmed his company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that instill the values of peace and unity in young minds.

Rotary Club of Stabroek President, Marva Benjamin, lauded the students’ enthusiasm and urged them to embody the principles of peace in their everyday lives. She emphasised that such initiatives play a crucial role in shaping future generations to be positive influences within their communities.

Through this competition, the Rotary Club of Stabroek and Nextech Incorporated have once again reinforced their dedication to fostering goodwill, understanding, and peace among young people, ensuring that the message of unity resonates beyond the competition itself.

