International Community, other crucial stakeholders slam Venezuela’s ‘blatant disregard’ for int’l law

A Venezuelan military vessel’s unauthorized entry into Guyana’s waters on Saturday has reignited condemnation of the Bolivarian Republic’s blatant disregard of international law and aggression. The breach has been met with widespread criticism from the international community, as various organisations called for adherence to international law and respect for Guyana’s territorial sovereignty.

Below are the full text of statements from varying organisations and countries:

OAS condemns Venezuela’s threats to Guyana’s waters

The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States (OAS) unequivocally condemns the recent actions of Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units operating within Guyana’s internationally recognized maritime territory.

Such acts of intimidation constitute a clear violation of international law, undermine regional stability, and threaten the principles of peaceful coexistence between nations. The OAS reiterates its steadfast support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Venezuelan regime must immediately cease all aggressive maneuvers that could escalate tensions in the region.

The General Secretariat urges the Venezuelan regime to adhere to respect ongoing international legal processes, including the adjudication of the territorial dispute before the International Court of Justice. Any attempt to use coercion or force to alter established borders is unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental principles of the OAS Charter and international law in general. We call on the international community to remain vigilant and to stand in defense of the rule of law and regional security.

U.S. says ‘consequences’ for Maduro regime if provocation continues

United States Bureau of Western hemisphere Affairs – Venezuelan naval vessels threatening ExxonMobil’s Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit is unacceptable and a clear violation of Guyana’s internationally-recognized maritime territory. Further provocation will result in consequences for the Maduro regime. The United States reaffirms its support for Guyana’s territorial integrity and the 1899 arbitral award.

AFC stands resolutely with Government of Guyana

The Alliance For Change condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the barefaced show of force exhibited by Venezuela today, when its navy vessel entered Guyana’s territorial waters and brandished its lawlessness.

There is absolutely no doubt that the area where the Liza offshore well, and the supporting vessels and infrastructure lie, are well within Guyana’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone. Just a few short days ago, our soldiers were ambushed, and today, the navy patrol boat was used to intimidate and threaten those on the Liza Prosperity. This lawless and reckless behaviour must be called out for what it is. It will be confronted.

The AFC stands in solidarity with the Government and armed forces of Guyana and calls on every Guyanese to stand ready to engage and defend against any attempt to violate our sovereignty.

Former Latin American, European leaders stand in solidarity with Guyana

The Liberty and Democracy Group categorically rejects the incursion of a Venezuelan military vessel into the waters of the Essequibo, as denounced by the government of Guyana. This act constitutes an unacceptable violation of Guyanese sovereignty and a challenge to international law that must be firmly condemned.

The President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, has clearly underscored the gravity of this situation and reaffirmed his commitment to defending his country’s territorial integrity. Guyana has acted in accordance with international mechanisms, while Nicolás Maduro’s regime continues to disregard the rules that guarantee peace and stability in the region. Respect for legitimately recognized borders is a fundamental principle of the global order.

There is no justification for attempting to impose force over the sovereignty of a nation. The Liberty and Democracy Group calls on the international community to uphold Guyana’s sovereignty, ensuring that it is not usurped by Nicolás Maduro’s dictatorship, which seeks to seize the energy wealth of a growing nation with the potential to become a global model for development.

Former Presidents and Members of the Liberty and Democracy Group:

Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, Expresidente de Ecuador

Iván Duque, Expresidente de Colombia

Rafael Calderón, Expresidente de Costa Rica

Mireya Moscoso, Expresidenta de la República de Panamá

Mario Abdo Benítez, Expresidente de Paraguay

Jamil Mahuad, Expresidente de Ecuador

Luis Fortuño, Exgobernador de Puerto Rico

Mariano Rajoy, Expresidente de España

Felipe Calderón, Expresidente de México

Mauricio Macri, Expresidente de Argentina

Jorge Quiroga, Expresidente de Bolivia

‘Venezuela’s acts of aggression & provocation contrary to international law, Argyle declaration’ – CARICOM

Earlier today, 1 March 2025, CARICOM was informed by the President of Guyana, H.E. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, of the interaction of Venezuela’s military vessels with one of the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) platforms in Guyana’s maritime territory.

All such acts of aggression and provocation are contrary to international law and the 2023 Argyle Declaration. Expressly too Guyana and Venezuela are enjoined to avoid unnecessary confrontational actions.

This provocative incident of 1 March 2025 initiated by Venezuela runs counter to the agreed commitment of CARICOM and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) to ensure that the Caribbean region remains a Zone of Peace. It is critical that there be a peaceful resolution of the border controversy as is expected under the International Court of Justice, which already has conduct over the dispute.

Against this backdrop, CARICOM calls on Venezuela to order the urgent removal of the vessel from Guyana’s waters and further, to refrain from engaging with the FPSO platforms, as has been reported.

What is required now, more than ever, is patience, calm and non-provocation, on both sides. As was contemplated in the Argyle Declaration, a resolution of this controversy, remains entirely possible without any acts of provocation or aggression.

CARICOM reiterates its well-known position which is unequivocal and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

GCCI calls for global unity against Venezuelan aggression

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) strongly condemns the incursion of Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by a Venezuelan naval vessel. This threat to our country’s sovereign territory must be rejected and such acts of aggression must not be allowed to continue with impunity.

The Chamber urges all nations and international organisations to reject these threats to the region’s security and stability. Venezuela’s rejection of this long-established international boundary— which was determined by the 1899 Arbitral Award-—is currently before the International Court of Justice. This continuous escalation of aggressions and threats by the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela only serves to destroy the peace enjoyed in the region.

The GCCI will support the Government of Guyana in any measures taken to protect the country’s sovereign territory. It is also imperative that citizens maintain unity in condemning these actions and reject narratives that aim to usurp our territorial integrity. The Essequibo region belongs to Guyana, and the Chamber affirms that it is Guyana’s right to occupy its 83,000 square miles and EEZ.