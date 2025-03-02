Minister of Housing visits Onderneeming and Buxton/St Joseph Housing Schemes

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, on Saturday conducted a visit to the Onderneeming Housing Scheme extension in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where house lots are currently being allocated at the Regional Housing Office in Anna Regina.

On Friday, the Ministry of Housing and Water commenced a two-day ‘Dreams Realised’ housing drive in the region, during which persons who qualified were able to secure house lots.

Minister Croal said that the area will continue to be developed, noting that contracts for the allocated lots are set to be signed soon, with infrastructural works expected to begin before the end of the month. The scheme’s proximity to the Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant ensures a consistent and high-quality water supply for future residents.

During his time at Onderneemig, Minister Croal also visited the Buxton/St Joseph housing schemes, where drainage challenges have delayed access for allottees. He however gave the assurance that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is actively working on a long-term solution, with desilting already in progress.

Additionally, funding from Budget 2025 will support the construction of an extra drainage canal with a pump to further improve the area’s infrastructure.

To address immediate concerns, NDIA and CH&PA officials will meet in the upcoming week to discuss short-term interventions. Minister Croal reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the issue by April, ensuring allottees can begin accessing their lots as planned.

Those who received house lots were very thankful and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Housing and Water. Accompanying the minister was Ms Germene Stewart, Chief Development Planner of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with a CH&PA team.