From perseverance to PhD: Surendra Boodoo’s remarkable journey as first in family to earn Doctorate

DR. SURENDRA Boodhoo’s story is one of extraordinary determination, resilience, and an unrelenting passion for education.

From humble beginnings in Wales Village, Region Three selling achar with his grandmother house to house to being recognised as a leading academic in Accounting and Finance, his journey embodies the power of perseverance.

Born into a modest family, Dr. Boodhoo’s early years were filled with challenges. Yet, he remained focused on his education, excelling at Patentia Secondary School, where he graduated in 2004 with eight CXC subjects and was honoured as the most disciplined student.

With a strong desire to build a better future, he joined the teaching service in 2005 as a Principles of Accounts Teacher at Wales Secondary School, hoping to further his education and build a solid foundation in the sector.

However, in 2007, the Government of Guyana advertised fully-funded scholarships to study in Cuba. He applied and was awarded a scholarship to pursue Accounting and Finance at the Universidad de Ciego de Ávila, Máximo Gómez Báez. That life-changing opportunity required six years of commitment—one year mastering Spanish and five years completing his degree.

In 2013, Dr. Boodhoo graduated with a remarkable GPA of 5.2, securing the top position in his faculty.

His academic excellence earned him the title of Best Graduating Foreign Student at the university and the prestigious Best Foreign Student award in Cuba. Additionally, he received the Gold Title, the highest academic distinction, and a free Master’s Degree opportunity.

However, upon returning to Guyana to fulfill his five-year service obligation, he was unable to return to Cuba to pursue the Master’s programme.

Unwilling to let this setback hinder his ambitions, he enrolled in the MBA programme at Nations University, affiliated with the Australian Institute of Business. Within 12 months, he successfully completed the programme while working at the Ministry of Finance.

Keen to broaden his professional experience, Dr. Boodhoo transferred to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2016 as a Finance Officer. It was during his tenure at the EPA that he developed a keen interest in PhD research, particularly in Feasibility Studies of Investment Projects.

His mentor, Dr. C. Adelfa Dignora Alarcón Armenteros, encouraged him to pursue a doctorate.

Aware of the financial burden, she advocated on his behalf, securing a 50 per cent funded PhD programme from the Cuban Government in recognition of his academic achievements.

In 2019, Dr. Boodhoo officially embarked on his PhD journey. Balancing work, research, and financial responsibilities proved daunting. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing a prolonged lockdown, he considered abandoning the programme.

Yet, with unwavering support from his mentor, family, and colleagues, he persevered through sleepless nights, extensive research, international conferences, and rigorous academic evaluations.

Today, Dr. Surendra Boodhoo stands as a testament to the power of resilience and perseverance. His journey from a small countryside village to achieving the highest academic ranks is an inspiration.

Now a recognised accountant appointed to the Financial Intelligence Unit by the Committee of Appointments in the Parliament of Guyana, he remains committed to giving back to his country.

Reflecting on his journey, he offers these words of encouragement: “Success is not solely about intelligence or talent; it is about persistence, resilience, and the will to keep moving forward despite obstacles. Never let circumstances define your future. Chase your dreams relentlessly, and success will follow.”

Dr. Boodhoo expresses his gratitude to both the Government of Guyana and the Cuban Government for the opportunities that shaped his academic and professional achievements.

His story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring scholars, proving that with hard work and dedication, even the most ambitious dreams are within reach.