Preservation of Guyana’s democracy a top priority

NEARLY five years after thwarting the APNU+AFC’s attempts to retain control through undemocratic means, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has achieved two significant milestones. Firstly, they have fostered a dynamic economy that has garnered global recognition and respect. Secondly, they have restored the nation’s previously damaged reputation by implementing democratic principles that now steer the government’s decision-making process.

The following is a recap of the government’s efforts to safeguard and promote democracy:

The restoration of confidence in the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) with the removal of persons implicated in the efforts to derail the 2020 elections, cleared the way for the successful execution of the Local Government Elections. The PPP/C won 67 of the 80 Local Authority Areas, after securing significant support in known strongholds of the APNU/PNC.

Additionally, in keeping with its constitutional obligation, President, Dr Irfaan Ali reconstituted various bodies, including the Public Service Commission, Police Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, Teaching Service Commission, Local Government Commission, Ethnic Relations Commission, Procurement Commission and Integrity Commission.

Last year alone, the sum of $150 million was set aside in the 2023 National Budget for the government’s constitutional reform efforts to advance in 2023.

Stakeholder consultations have been paramount to the government’s decision-making process.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali, in June 2022, announced that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the events that followed polling day on March 2, 2020, general and regional elections would be chaired by retired Justice of Appeal, Stanley John, and will include former Attorney-General, High Court judge and acting Justice of Appeal in the Eastern Caribbean, Godfrey P. Smith, S.C.; former Chair and Chief Elections Commissioner of India, Dr S.Y. Quraishi, and, former Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Carl Singh OR CCH

In April, 2023, it was reported that the (CoI) into the events of the 2020 General and Regional Elections found that there was collusion and collaboration between senior GECOM officials to divert votes to the APNU +AFC instead of safeguarding and preserving the integrity of the electoral system.

After careful scrutiny, the CoI commissioners concluded that there was a conscious and deliberate – even brazen –effort to violate the provisions of section 84(1) of the Representation of the People Act (RoPA)

The electoral fraud trial stemming from the contentious 2020 general elections, is finally moving forward after experiencing numerous delays since charges were initially filed in late 2020. This high-profile case, which has been a focal point in Guyana’s political landscape, is now proceeding in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The trial has officially commenced after overcoming various legal and procedural hurdles that caused significant delays. Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty ruled for the case to proceed as a summary trial, aiming for a more efficient resolution.

The defendants include People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R) activist Carol Smith-Joseph; former Health Minister under the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government, Volda Lawrence; former Chief Election Officer (CEO) at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Keith Lowenfield; former Deputy CEO, Roxanne Myers; former District Four Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo; and GECOM staffers Sheffern February, Enrique Livan, Denise Babb-Cummings, and Michelle Miller.

They collectively face 19 conspiracy charges related to alleged electoral fraud. Prosecutors allege that between March 2, 2020, and August 2, 2020, Lowenfield, Myers, and Mingo conspired with the other defendants to defraud the electorate by declaring a false account of the votes cast in the contentious elections.