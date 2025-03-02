Gov’t finalising US$153 million World Bank loan to upgrade EBB road 

The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works is finalising a loan with the World Bank which will be utilised to fully upgrade the East Bank Berbice (EBB) main access road.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Friday last visited Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) during which he inspected ongoing road works from Mara, East Bank Berbice to the Upper Corentyne Area.

At the East Bank Berbice location, Minister Edghill revealed that the government is working to finalise the World Bank loan of US$153 million.

He, however, noted that the massive upgrades on the main access road in East Bank Berbice is expected to cost US$120 million. As such, the minister related that the remaining amount will be used to upgrade another main access road in Region Six.

“So what is not spent on Mara will be available to be spent on another main access road because that is part of our improvements in Region Six,” Minister Edghill stated.

At the moment, some $400 million is being spent to upgrade sections of the East Bank Berbice main access road to allow easier access to residents and farmers.

Meanwhile, at Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, where massive road works are ongoing, Minister Edghill pointed out that “right now we have more than $300 million in works that are being executed; some 15 projects, so today I’m checking on the status of those works.”

According to the minister, all the “fixed-rate projects,” which include concrete roads, with a total of 549 projects, must be completed by the end of March.

“I’m checking today across the region to see some have already been completed, some are at blinding stages and we are discovering that some have issues, like GPL poles have to be removed, we have to resolve all of that and within the next month, by the end of March, all the fixed rate projects must be completed.”

He stressed that the PPP/C government is about “bringing satisfaction to the people.”

“The PPP/C is quite pleased that we are uplifting the standard and bringing greater satisfaction to the people of Angoy’s Avenue.”