President Ali calls for expansive collaboration with China in 2025

-notes ‘inerasable’ contribution Chinese community has made to Guyana’s development

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has said that as China embarks on the Lunar New Year, Guyana looks forward to deepening the bonds of friendship and collaboration.

While extending wishes to all on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year and Spring Festival 2025, the head of state on Friday noted that this year, they celebrate the year of the snake.

He called this animal “a symbol of wisdom, resilience, and transformation,” adding that “The snake’s graceful movements and its ability to shed its skin remind us of the importance of renewal and adaptability, qualities that are vital in navigating the ever-changing global economic landscape.”

President Ali went on to add that the Year of the Snake also encourages us to harness intelligence and insight to foster economic growth, while strengthening social bonds and achieving sustainable development for our people.

Against this backdrop, he stated that China’s remarkable achievements over the years continue to serve as an inspiration to the global community.

“As we embark on this new year, we look forward to deepening the bonds of friendship and collaboration between our two nations,” he said.

Further to this, Dr Ali indicated that while the Chinese presence in Guyana can be traced back more than 170 years, the community has made an inerasable contribution to Guyana’s development.

This partnership continues to yield mutual benefits in areas such as infrastructure, education, technology, and cultural exchanges.

He said: “Together, we can tackle shared challenges, seize emerging opportunities and contribute to the collective advancement of humanity. Let us commit to expanding our collaboration in 2025, guided by the positive traits of the snake: foresight, perseverance, and a harmonious spirit.”

Meanwhile, on the same note, Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Guyana, Huang Rui indicated that bilateral ties between the two countries grew even closer last year as Guyana and China co-operated closely economically and culturally.

“China and Guyana have become good friends and trusted and relied on each other,” he said.

Speaking on the Lunar New Year, the Chinese diplomat added that the year of the dragon is slipping away as the year of the snake is quietly approaching.

The Lunar New Year or Spring Festival he added, has not only been the Chinese traditional holiday, but it has also become an international one.

“The year of the snake is a year of smoothness, strength and vitality,” the Charge d’Affaires noted.