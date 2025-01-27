News Archives
MoM hands over new house to Enterprise mother of two
IN a heartwarming display of community and compassion, the Men on Mission (MoM) initiative, spearheaded by the Government of Guyana, handed over a newly constructed home to Ameena Elliot, a deserving resident of Enterprise on Saturday.

An Enterprise mother of two on Saturday received the keys to a new house which was constructed through the Men on Mission initiative

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and key members of the MoM team, who expressed their commitment to uplifting vulnerable individuals and families across Guyana.

Ameena Elliot, the recipient of this life-changing gesture, expressed profound gratitude for her new home, which symbolises hope and a fresh start. Her story of resilience resonated with those in attendance, highlighting the importance of initiatives like MoM in transforming lives.

The programme which focuses on providing support and empowerment to those in need, has successfully delivered numerous homes to individuals and families across the country. This latest project in Enterprise underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusivity and its vision for a better Guyana. (MoH)

