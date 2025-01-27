GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament … Rain disrupts final day as matches end in a draw

On Saturday, Queen’s College (QC) became the eighth ground in the city to host a ‘Red Ball’ First-Division game when Transport SC battled the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) on a good track and fast outfield.

QC number 1, joined Everest, Guyana National Service (GNS), GDF, Malteenoes, Police, DCC and GCC as grounds that hosted matches at this level in the past.

Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), GISE, Star Party Rental and Trophy Stall first division two-day tournament, which has not been completed since 2023, resumed with two matches over the weekend.

Rain snatched a possible victory from GCC in a drawn encounter at Police at Eve Leary while at QC, rain washed out the entire final day as the truncated game ended in a draw.

At Police, the home team, who fell for 63 in their first innings, started the final day yesterday on 47-3, still 66 away from avoiding an innings defeat and reached 202 despite a half-century from Quinton Sampson.

Krsna Singh, the first three wickets failed to his tally while Skipper and left arm Devon Lord bagged a 4-for.

Set 90 to win from 40 overs, GCC were 53-3 when the inclement weather stopped play for a third time.

With just one Umpire present for the second consecutive day while two GCA Umpires were officiating in an East Bank fixture at the YMCA ground on Saturday, yesterday’s game in a draw with Bourda Boys 37 away from victory with seven wickets in hand.

At QC, Transport, with a deficit of 20 runs, were overnight on 5-1 in their second innings.

However, the ground had no covers and overnight and morning showers left the pitch in an unplayable condition.

On day one, Jadon Campbell hit 10 fours and six sixes in his 85 but only Ewert Samuels (23) and Myhiem Khan (18) of the other Transport batters passed 15 as they fell for 179.

Left-arm spinner Keith Simpson had 4-54 while Joshua Jones took 2-31 for GDF who made 199.

Shamar Angel (48), Delshawn McDonald (40) Gevon Shultz (24), Leon Andrews (23) and Kwesi Mickle (18) made useful contributions.

Khan and Nehemiah Hohenkirk captured three wickets each for Transport