Second Test in Multan… Batters put Windies in sight of historic win against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan, (CMC) – West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored an invaluable half century, and his batters produced a gutsy effort to install them as favourites to push for victory against Pakistan going into the third day of the second Test here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Brathwaite ended his abysmal run of form by scoring 52, his first half century in 21 innings and 31st in Tests, as the West Indies produced their best batting performance of the two-match series to post 244.

With Pakistan needing to score 254 runs to complete the second highest run chase at the venue, off spinner Kevin Sinclair took two wickets to limit them to 76 for four, still 178 runs adrift at the end of play on the second day.

It was a sterling effort by the West Indian batsmen, who had failed to reach 200 in any of their three previous Test innings, and it put them in prime position to win their first Test match in Pakistan since 1990.

Resuming the day with a slender nine-run first innings lead, Brathwaite and opening partner Mikyle Louis gave the visitors a solid foundation during a 50-run partnership.

Brathwaite showed his aggressive intent early on, lifting Sajid Khan for six over long on and then hitting Nomad Ali for consecutive boundaries in the sixth over.

Louis became the first wicket to fall when he chipped spinner Noman Ali straight into the hands of Shan Masood at short extra cover to be out for seven.

Brathwaite continued to attack. He danced down the pitch to hit Ali for a six over long on to move to 48 and then brought up his 50 by reverse sweeping Khan to deep point for two runs.

He had added a further 42 with Amir Jangoo and West Indies were strongly placed at 92 for one, when the skipper danced down the pitch to a slower delivery from Ali but was deceived in flight and stumped for 52.

Brathwaite’s demise led to a collapse that saw the West Indies lose four wickets for 37 runs and they went to lunch on 129 for five after Jangoo, Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze fell in quick succession.

After the break, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair added 51 runs for the seventh wicket following the dismissal of Justin Greaves, to further frustrate Pakistan’s bowlers.

The introduction of Kashif Ali into the attack reaped almost immediate dividends as he trapped Imlach LBW for 35 and Khan bowled Sinclair behind his legs for 28 to leave the Windies 206 for eight.

Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican then each scored 18 runs to ensure Pakistan would have to chase over 250 for victory.

Nomad Ali ended with 4-80, to complete a 10-wicket haul in the match, while Khan took 4-76.

Pakistan suffered an immediate setback in their quest for victory when Sinclair trapped Masood LBW with his first ball of the second over, before Motie pinned Muhammad Hurraira plumb in front the next over to leave the home side in trouble at five for two.

Babar Azam and Kamran Ghulam added 43 runs before Warrican accounted for the wicket of Ghulam for 19 and Sinclair grabbed the important wicket of Azam for 31 just before the close of play to put the West Indies in control of the contest.

WEST INDIES 1st innings 163

PAKISTAN 1st innings 154

WEST INDIES 2nd innings

*Kraigg Brathwaite st+Rizwan b Noman Ali 52

Mikyle Louis c Masood b Noman Ali 7

Amir Jangoo c Salman b Khan 30

Kavem Hodge st+Rizwan b Noman Ali 15

Alick Athanaze lbw b Noman Ali 6

Justin Greaves c Khan b Ahmed 10

+Tevin Imlach lbw b Kashif Ali 35

Kevin Sinclair b Khan 28

Gudakesh Motie lbw b Khan 18

Jomel Warrican c Azam b Khan 18

Kemar Roach not out 4

Extras (b12, lb8, nb1) 21

TOTAL (all out; 66.1 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-92, 3-106, 4-124, 5-129, 6-145, 7-196, 8-206, 9-233, 10-244.

Bowling: Khan 24.1-4-76-4, K Ali 6-2-23-1, N Ali 21-0-80-4, Ahmed 15-1-45-1.

PAKISTAN 2nd innings

*Shan Masood lbw b Sinclair 2

Muhammad Hurraira lbw b Motie 2

Babar Azam c Athanaze b Sinclair 31

Kamran Ghulam c Jangoo b Warrican 19

Saud Shakeel not out 13

Kashif Ali not out 1

Extras (b4, lb3, nb1) 8

TOTAL (four wickets; 24 overs) 76

Yet to bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Abrar Ahmed.

Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-5, 3-48, 4-71.

Bowling: Motie 7-1-25-1, Sinclair 11-0-41-2, Warrican 6-4-3-1.