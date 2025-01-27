Richard Illingworth named ICC Umpire of the Year 2024

DUBAI: Richard Illingworth, a member of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Umpires, has been honoured with the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy as the ICC Umpire of the Year 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Sunday.

Illingworth enjoyed a remarkable journey in cricket, transitioning from being an international cricketer to one of the most respected match officials in the game.

Representing England, he played nine Tests, taking 19 wickets and scoring 128 runs. In ODIs, he featured in 25 matches, claiming 30 wickets and contributing 68 runs.

After retiring from international cricket, Illingworth embarked on his umpiring career, a decision that has led him to officiate in 74 Tests, 93 ODIs, and 35 T20Is to date.

The David Shepherd Trophy, named after the legendary English umpire David Shepherd, is awarded annually to recognise excellence in umpiring.

The accolade was first presented in 2004 to Australia’s Simon Taufel, who set the benchmark by winning the award five consecutive times (2004–2008).

Other notable winners include Pakistan’s Aleem Dar, crowned three times (2009–2011); Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena, a two-time recipient (2012, 2018).

England’s Richard Kettleborough, a three-time winner (2013–2015); and South Africa’s Marais Erasmus, who claimed the honour thrice (2016, 2017, 2021).

The 61-year-old now etched his name in history by winning the award for the fourth time, having previously claimed it in 2019, 2022, and 2023. (Web Desk)