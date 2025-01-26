A Unique Blend

Capturing Guyana’s ‘essence’ through photography, poetry, and agriculture

PHOTOGRAPHY, poetry, and agriculture are not typically associated with one another, but photographer and aspiring agro-food scientist, Joshua Macey, has been turning heads with his fine art photography that captures Guyana’s agricultural landscape, traditions, and rich history.

Most days, 27-year-old Joshua ‘Tujay’ Macey can be found working among crowds as a professional photographer attached to the Guyana Police Force. However, as someone brimming with creativity and passion, Joshua is also an artist. A recent winner of the Caribbean Media Awards, his creative photography captures the true ‘essence’ of Guyana. Moreover, he has a profound love for agriculture. Although photography and agriculture are not commonly paired, Joshua says they work well for him in his mission to show the rest of the world the beauty of Guyana.

Early Life and Passion for Creativity

Born in Prashad Nagar and raised as the eldest of five siblings, Joshua discovered his love for comedy at an early age, often doing a number of things to entertain his family and classmates. As he shared with Pepperpot Magazine, he viewed comedy as a way to express himself and stand out. “In primary school, I was mischievous. Also, some stuff was happening at home that was interesting.” He continued, “Even when I was in primary school, I would do a lot of things to get attention and stand out. I think I was crazy. I was weird and creative since then.”

Joshua says his era of self-discovery came in high school, where he began crafting his own jokes. Recalling his high school days, Joshua shared, “I never really had a clique of friends, but I had friends. In the back of the class, we’d be singing, and I used to just listen. I used to rap in the back of the school building, trying to come up with important raps because I didn’t like poetry back then. I loved comedy. I really wanted to be a comedian.” This love for comedy and words would later lead him to another art form: poetry.

Career beginnings and creative evolution

Although deeply creative and passionate, after high school, Joshua was unsure about his next steps. He joined the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) and soon discovered a love for agriculture and plants. It was also at GSA that he met a team of like-minded creatives. “After high school, I applied to GSA because a friend told me about it, and I did my research. I wanted to do something with agriculture. I didn’t know I liked agriculture then, but I knew I wanted to do something. GSA was an amazing experience in my life. Far better than high school.” He added, “In 2015, I joined this thing called Dreamers Records. I used to try to sing and rap.”

For several years after completing GSA, Joshua immersed himself in the creative arts and even gave himself the name Tujay, inspired by his initials and advice from his father. “At that time when I was doing poetry, I also created Tujay. I wanted a poetic and creative name. My father once told me, ‘You have to decide. Only you can decide if you want to make it.’ So, I wanted a name that would allow me to grow and change. That’s how I came up with Tujay,” he said.

Joshua pursued poetry consistently for several years. Although challenging, he was—and still is—a prominent part of Guyana’s poetry landscape. However, he says the field has changed drastically in recent years. “A lot of things have changed in Guyana when it comes to poetry and the creative arts.” Reflecting on his childhood experiences, Joshua shared that poetry, like calypso, was heavily based on social and cultural commentary. “Now, my poetry is more Guyanese. I had to stop listening to Def Jam poetry and find my Guyanese identity. I had to sit down and learn to love that part of me,” he said.

Discovering photography and finding purpose

Joshua has also excelled in photography, winning the 2024 Caribbean Media Award for Best Photojournalism. Though picking up a camera now feels second nature, Joshua admits that he didn’t always know he would become a photographer. “I didn’t know I was a photographer. I just liked it. I realised I liked photography when my co-worker lent me a T3i camera. I just started snapping. By 2018, I bought my own budget Canon T6 camera,” he explained.

Over the years, Joshua has cultivated his own photography style—not just in how his photos appear, but in the subjects he captures, often focusing on historic and traditional themes. “One of my biggest photography highlights was submitting to the Guyana Annual in 2020. Two of my pieces, Mama Fifi and Masquerade Man, got honourable mention. That moment made me realise I’m drawn to African and Caribbean history and spirituality in my work,” he shared.

As his more creative pieces garnered attention, Joshua began to see photography as an art form, and himself as a fine arts photographer. “I learned that photography can be an expression of African and Caribbean heritage. My work, like Irem Him White Ivory, explores Guyanese culture and Creole spaces, which made me see myself as a fine arts photographer,” he said.

In addition to culture and history, Joshua showcases Guyana’s captivating natural diversity, working with local businesses to professionally capture their products. “Photography and agriculture are connected for me. I’ve used photography to highlight local agri-processors and their products, like cassava, coconut oil, and honey. My goal is to make their images look international,” he said.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, Joshua hopes to pursue a career as an agro-food scientist, with photography as a hobby that allows him creative freedom in fine art. “I want photography to be my peace. I don’t want to do it every day. If I can create a concept each year, I’ll be happy. My career goal is to become an agro-food scientist, but photography will always be a part of me,” he said.

For someone seemingly involved in everything, Joshua encourages young creatives to tell their own individual story through whichever medium or voice feels right for them. “For aspiring artists, I’d say: Keep creating. The world wants to hear your story. Tell your narrative, and if others reflect on it, that’s a bonus. Leave a piece of yourself in your work, so if you’re gone tomorrow, you’ve left something meaningful behind.”