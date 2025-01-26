Inspired by Guyana

Painter showcases the country’s natural diversity through art

CREATIVITY can be sparked by anything, and, in Guyana, there seems to be no shortage of artists inspired by the country’s beauty. Born in 1994, Sheliza Rampersaud is an artist whose creative journey explores the intricate relationship between the natural world, human existence, and cultural diversity. Her work is a compelling fusion of these elements.

Although raised on the East Coast, Sheliza’s artistic inspiration is deeply rooted in her profound appreciation for nature. She finds endless fascination in Mother Nature, from breathtaking landscapes and seascapes to enchanting forests, flora, and fauna.

At 30, Sheliza says that art has been a part of her for as long as she can remember. However, it wasn’t until high school that her potential was truly realised, leading her to attend the Burrowes School of Art. “I am from Georgetown. I grew up on the East Coast. I would say I have always been an artist. I’ve been drawing since I was small. Then, when I got to high school, I became more interested in it, and I went into the art stream,” she told Pepperpot Magazine.

After high school, Sheliza earned her art certification at the Burrowes School of Art, describing it as an eye-opening experience. “At CXC, I was encouraged by my art tutor and my class teacher to join the Burrowes School of Art after I graduated. Directly after high school—I wasn’t even fully graduated yet—I just went over to Burrowes.” She added, “Burrowes was a whole new idea of art; it was so much more than what we were taught in high school. It exposed my mind to so much.”

Connection to nature

Sheliza shared that landscapes and nature portraits not only fascinate and inspire her but also serve as an escape. “I mainly do landscapes, flora and fauna, wildlife, and wildlife itself. I’m not a big fan of portraits, but I do them occasionally. I find a connection with nature. Growing up wasn’t easy; things didn’t come easy to me, so in order for me to escape from my everyday life and struggles, I went on trips,” she said.

Sheliza is skilled across various mediums. In addition to her vibrant landscapes, she also works with ceramics, an art form she learned at the Burrowes School of Art. Although passionate about creating handcrafted ceramics, Sheliza acknowledges the challenges of pursuing this seemingly simple art form. “I started doing ceramics in art school. I don’t do it a lot now because access to clay is very hard. You have to go up the highway, dig it, bring it back, and process it. The machinery is very expensive here, and there aren’t many places in Guyana that offer these services. Instead of using natural clay, I sometimes use modelling clay or dry clay to create pieces,” she explained.

Recognition and challenges

Today, Sheliza’s pieces have been featured in many art exhibitions, and her work is known for its vibrant colouring and bold look. However, there was a time when Sheliza took a step back from art. She explained to Pepperpot Magazine that she did not see art as a viable profession. “I took a break and focused on other things. But given the state of art in Guyana, it didn’t really work out, so I had to find a regular job.”

Although her pieces gained recognition from foreigners, the lack of local support played a major role in Sheliza stepping back from art. “The stigma surrounding art in Guyana is that locals don’t appreciate it as much as outsiders,” she said. Despite this, her hiatus didn’t last long, as she soon found herself drawn back to her art. “I dropped art for a few years and worked a regular 9-5 job. Then, I slowly got back into it and started creating again.”

Returning to the art scene with renewed passion, Sheliza began painting once more. One of her biggest supporters came in the form of other local artists. She shared, “In 2018, I started working with George Simon. We formed a group called the Moving Circle of Artists. He founded it, and we would teach art classes in villages. In return, the villages would provide us with lodging and accommodation. I take most of my inspiration from nature.”

Looking ahead

Now, art is a staple in Sheliza’s life. Although her work is far more recognised now than when she first started, there are still challenges in gaining local support. “Although I still struggle with the stagnant art scene in Guyana, I think it’s more viable for me now. I can actually make some revenue from it,” she said. This shift may be due to her growing recognition as an artist.

While art is not always the easiest pursuit, Sheliza says it is simply part of who she is, and without it, she feels incomplete. “When I stopped creating before, I felt like part of me was missing. As much as I would like to give it up, I don’t think it’s something I can do in the long run. I have to keep creating,” she shared. “I would like art to be more locally recognised in Guyana.”

Sheliza believes that art has provided her with an escape from reality, allowing her to immerse herself in the beauty of nature and express it on canvas in her unique way. Her art often blends surrealism, abstraction, and realism, creating a mesmerising fusion of emotions and the natural world, recognisable by her distinctive colour schemes and painting styles.

Looking ahead, Sheliza hopes to create a safe space for young artists. “In the future, I hope to create a little art space, either to sell art or as a space where other artists can come and create,” she said.